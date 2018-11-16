Travel Grants

The June Nash Travel Award is available to current students who present papers on SAW-reviewed panels at the annual meeting of the American Anthropological Association.

The SAW Fellows Program provides support for non-tenure-track (NTT) faculty and unemployed scholars who present papers on SAW-reviewed panels at the annual meeting of the American Anthropological Association. The Program is open both to part-time adjunct instructors and to full-time NTT faculty.

Both programs provide $250 toward meeting-related travel expenses that are not covered by other sources, including airfare, accommodation, and food. Applicants should contact SAW Treasurer Marcel LaFlamme <[email protected]> after the annual meeting with the following information:

Which program you are applying to, with a brief description of your eligibility

Scanned or electronic receipts for the expenses you would like reimbursed

Statement that at least $250 of the submitted expenses are not covered by other sources

A mailing address to which you would like the check sent.

Research Grants

SAW Research Grants are intended to support research on the anthropology of work by graduate students and non-tenure-track faculty. See the call for proposals for more information.