2022

Vanessa Díaz, Manufacturing Celebrity: Latino Paparazzi and Women Reporters in Hollywood

2021

Sarah Besky and Alex Blanchette, How Nature Works: Rethinking Labor on a Troubled Planet

2020

Ieva Jusionyte, Threshold: Emergency Responders on the US-Mexico Border

2019

Minh T. N. Nguyen, Waste and Wealth: An Ethnography of Labor, Value, and Morality in a Vietnamese Recycling Economy

2018

Penny McCall Howard, Environment, Labour, and Capitalism at Sea: “Working the Ground” in Scotland

2017

Susana Narotzky and Victoria Goddard, Work and Livelihoods: History, Ethnography and Models in Times of Crisis

2016

Angela Steusse, Scratching Out a Living: Latinos, Race, and Work in the Deep South

2015

Rebecca Prentice, Thiefing A Chance: Factory Work, Illicit Labor, and Neoliberal Subjectivities in Trinidad

2014

Karen Tranberg Hansen, Walter E. Little, and B. Lynne Milgram, Street Economies in the Urban Global South

2013

Seth Holmes, Fresh Fruit, Broken Bodies: Migrant Farmworkers in the United States

2012

Carrie M. Lane, A Company of One: Insecurity, Independence, and the New World of White-Collar Unemployment

2011

Nandini Gunewardena and Ann Kingsolver, The Gender of Globalization: Women Navigating Cultural and Economic Marginalities

2010

Frances Rothstein, Globalization in Mexico: Three Decades of Change