2022
Vanessa Díaz, Manufacturing Celebrity: Latino Paparazzi and Women Reporters in Hollywood
2021
Sarah Besky and Alex Blanchette, How Nature Works: Rethinking Labor on a Troubled Planet
2020
Ieva Jusionyte, Threshold: Emergency Responders on the US-Mexico Border
2019
Minh T. N. Nguyen, Waste and Wealth: An Ethnography of Labor, Value, and Morality in a Vietnamese Recycling Economy
2018
Penny McCall Howard, Environment, Labour, and Capitalism at Sea: “Working the Ground” in Scotland
2017
Susana Narotzky and Victoria Goddard, Work and Livelihoods: History, Ethnography and Models in Times of Crisis
2016
Angela Steusse, Scratching Out a Living: Latinos, Race, and Work in the Deep South
2015
Rebecca Prentice, Thiefing A Chance: Factory Work, Illicit Labor, and Neoliberal Subjectivities in Trinidad
2014
Karen Tranberg Hansen, Walter E. Little, and B. Lynne Milgram, Street Economies in the Urban Global South
2013
Seth Holmes, Fresh Fruit, Broken Bodies: Migrant Farmworkers in the United States
2012
Carrie M. Lane, A Company of One: Insecurity, Independence, and the New World of White-Collar Unemployment
2011
Nandini Gunewardena and Ann Kingsolver, The Gender of Globalization: Women Navigating Cultural and Economic Marginalities
2010
Frances Rothstein, Globalization in Mexico: Three Decades of Change