SAW Research Grants

Established in 2020, this grant supports individual research related to the anthropology of work. Many of our previous recipients have used the grant to support dissertation research.

SAW Engaged Research Grants

Introduced in 2024, this grant supports engaged research related to the anthropology of work. Examples include but are not limited to community-based participatory action research, projects contributing to decolonizing the anthropology of work, and accompaniment, advocacy, or activist anthropology approaches. Applicants are asked to be explicit about how they define engaged research, and to make clear what roles partners or collaborators will play.

Timeline and Eligibility

The deadline for applying to these grants is typically in the spring. Check our Announcements section for the call for proposals.

Both grant opportunities are open to current graduate students and post-PhD scholars who do not hold a tenure-track faculty position. Members of the Society for the Anthropology of Work will be prioritized for funding.