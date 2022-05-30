Call for Eric Wolf Prize Submissions

The Society for the Anthropology of Work (SAW) invites submissions for the Eric R. Wolf Prize. The Wolf Prize recognizes graduate student research on the topic of the anthropology of work, broadly defined. The prize is awarded to the paper that best demonstrates an anthropological approach to the study of work in the tradition of political-economic scholarship modeled and encouraged by Eric Wolf.

Papers must adhere to AWR manuscript submission guidelines for length, formatting, and content.

The editors of AWR will work with the winner of the Wolf Prize to prepare their manuscript for submission to the journal.

Papers can be submitted to Sarah Besky [[email protected]] with the subject line “[Last Name] Wolf Prize submission” by October 1, 2022.