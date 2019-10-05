What’s On Deck at #AAACASCA

This year’s joint conference of the American Anthropological Association and the Canadian Anthropology Society/Société canadienne d’anthropologie gets underway in Vancouver, BC on Wednesday, November 20. The Society for the Anthropology of Work (SAW) invites you to join us at the various events our section is sponsoring at an exciting moment of organizational renewal.

In particular, we invite you to attend the SAW Business Meeting on Friday, November 22, from 12:15–1:45 p.m. (Vancouver CC West, Room 215). At this meeting, we will be introducing new board members, including incoming SAW President Sarah Besky, and reporting on the state of the society’s finances and publishing activities. We will also recognize the winners of this year’s SAW Book Prize, Diana Forsythe Prize, and Eric R. Wolf Prize.

On Friday evening, from 5–8 p.m., SAW will also host a happy hour at the Railway Stage & Beer Cafe, just a few blocks from the Vancouver Convention Centre at 579 Dunsmuir St. Whether you’re a SAW stalwart or are checking out the section for the first time, do stop by and say hello: scholars at any career stage are very welcome.

Turning to the scholarly program, SAW is sponsoring nine sessions on vital topics from farmwork and leisure labor to infrastructure and automation. We’re proud to be cosponsoring four of them with colleagues from the American Ethnological Society, Culture and Agriculture, the General Anthropological Division, and the Society for Linguistic Anthropology.

Finally, SAW is sponsoring two workshops: “Contingent Faculty: How to Achieve Rights and Improve Working Conditions in Higher Education Off the Tenure Line” ($20/$10 for students), to be held on Thursday, November 21, from 10:30 a.m.–12:30 p.m., and “Career Exploration and Education: An Ethnographic and Narrative Approach Workshop” ($40/$20 for students), to be held on Saturday, November 23, from 1–5 p.m. Preregistration is required.

Looking forward to seeing you in Vancouver!