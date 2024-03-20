SAW Book Prize 2024: Call for Submissions

The SAW Book Prize is awarded each year by the Society for the Anthropology of Work, a section of the American Anthropological Association. In 2024, the prize will be awarded to an edited volume with a publication date of 2021 or later. Monographs will be accepted again in 2025 and 2026. The prize is awarded at the annual meeting of the American Anthropological Association and carries an award of $500, or $250 each in the case of multiple editors.

SAW invites submissions from all four fields of anthropology and from both authors and publishers. Self-nominations are welcome. The committee seeks to highlight scholarship that offers new empirical and analytical insights on work and labor, broadly conceived. Submissions should address issues of general concern to the subfield and to anthropology as a whole, as well as to the public.

Deadline for receiving books is June 1, 2024. Please send copies of the nominated books to the prize committee and direct any questions to the committee chair, Waqas Butt ([email protected]).

Dr. Waqas H. Butt

Department of Anthropology

19 Ursula Franklin St.

Toronto, ON, M5S 2S2 Canada

Ebook: [email protected]

Dr. Darren Byler

Simon Fraser University

School for International Studies

7200-515 West Hastings Street

Vancouver. BC, Canada V6B 5K3

Dr. Rebecca Galemba

Josef Korbel School of International Studies

Sie International Relations Complex, Sie 3014

University of Denver

2201 S. Gaylord St.

Denver, CO 80210