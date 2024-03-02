Graduate students and early-career scholars: Are you considering organizing a virtual event such as a Roundtable, Conversation, or Podcast for the 2024 American Anthropological Association Meetings?

Join our SAW-AAA Virtual Session Organizing Workshop

Monday, April 8, 2024 — 4:30pm PST/GMT-8 (Vancouver) | 7:30pm EST/GMT-5 (New York) | April 9, 8:30am GMT+8 (Hong Kong)

SAW welcomes student-organized virtual sessions and would love to help you prepare your proposal. Join Mauri Systo (University of Minnesota Morris), Gerardo Rodriguez Solis (UC Santa Barbara), Cameron Butler (York University), and Jenny Shaw (Thompson Rivers University) for a discussion on effectively planning a student-led virtual event concerning all forms of work and labor, including the work of anthropology.

To register, please email SAW Mentorship Coordinator Jenny Shaw at [email protected] by Friday, April 5