Introduction

The Society for the Anthropology of Work, with the Committee for the Anthropology of Science, Technology, and Computing, awarded the 2022 Diana Forsythe Prize Honorable Mention to Radhika Govindrajan for her book, Animal Intimacies: Interspecies Relatedness in India's Central Himalayas.

The SAW book forum was established in 2020 in recognition of the important role that early-career researchers play in the life of our section and the future of our field, SAW invited a diverse group of graduate students to read and compose brief responses to Govindrajan's award-winning book. This forum gathers responses from Katherine McNally (Yale), Aleksandar Kostic (Princeton), Marshall Kramer (Chicago), and Rebecca Winkler (UPenn).

Our hope is that these forums will both extend the reach of scholarship that has been recognized by SAW and contribute to the intellectual exchange across career stages that has long been a hallmark of the section.

Editor Bio

Parker Hatley is a Ph.D. candidate in the Department of Anthropology at Harvard University, working across the fields of environmental and visual anthropology. He was a graduate student representative to the board of the Society for the Anthropology of Work from 2020-2022.