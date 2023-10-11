A Public Dialogue with Harsha Walia and Gilberto Rosas. Saturday, November 18th

Imagine liberation beyond borders and work. In just over a week, join Harsha Walia, organizer from No One Is Illegal in British Columbia, in dialogue with Gilberto Rosas, an anthropologist of border violence and possibilities, as they discuss liberation from work and borders across Turtle Island, Europe, Palestine, and beyond.

Walia is the winner of the American Anthropological Association’s Conrad Arensberg Prize for her influence on anthropologists of work. She is author of Border and Rule and Undoing Border Imperialism. Her thinking happens in public: rooted in her activism, inspired by ongoing struggles, seeking to find as many people as possible.

Saturday, November 18th

6:00-8:00pm

University of Toronto

Northrop Frye Hall, Room NF003

73 Queens Park Crescent E, Toronto

This event is organized by AAA's Society for Anthropology of Work in partnership Toronto's Migrant Workers Alliance for Change (MWAC). MWAC advocates for the regularization and just treatment of migrants of all sorts — from farmworkers to international students — and whose membership is composed of workers themselves.

RSVP: Work, Borders, and Beyond