ERC Postdoc Positions: “FOODCIRCUITS: Hidden Connections Between Migrants and Societies”

TWO POSTDOCTORAL POSITIONS!!

Postdoctoral positions in the ERC-funded project “FOODCIRCUITS: Hidden Connections Between Migrants and Societies”, based at Universitat de Barcelona and led by Professor Seth M. Holmes (PhD, MD).

FOODCIRCUITS is an ethnographic project focused on the social and embodied connections between migrants and the societies of which they form part, as well as how these connections become invisibilised. The project will follow the people who interact with specific fruit and vegetables in three food circuits (specifically, asparagus from Germany, oranges from Spain and strawberries from California) to investigate the embodied experiences of migrant farm labourers, supply chain workers and consumers. In addition, each post-doc will have the opportunity to spend time as a visiting scholar at UC Berkeley.

The following links provide more information on the position and the application process, which deadline is May 23:

1. Spanish oranges circuit: https://euraxess.ec.europa.eu/jobs/104428

2. Californian strawberries circuit: https://euraxess.ec.europa.eu/jobs/104409

There will be some flexibility related to the job description and application requirements.