Skip to main content
Society for the Anthropology of Work
SearchLoginLogin or Signup
Announcements
Published on May 13, 2023

ERC Postdoc Positions: “FOODCIRCUITS: Hidden Connections Between Migrants and Societies”

Two postdoctoral positions in the ERC-funded project “FOODCIRCUITS: Hidden Connections Between Migrants and Societies”, based at Universitat de Barcelona and led by Professor Seth M. Holmes (PhD, MD). Deadline is May 23, 2023.

by Lawrence Ramirez
Published onMay 13, 2023
ERC Postdoc Positions: “FOODCIRCUITS: Hidden Connections Between Migrants and Societies”

TWO POSTDOCTORAL POSITIONS!!

Postdoctoral positions in the ERC-funded project “FOODCIRCUITS: Hidden Connections Between Migrants and Societies”, based at Universitat de Barcelona and led by Professor Seth M. Holmes (PhD, MD).

FOODCIRCUITS is an ethnographic project focused on the social and embodied connections between migrants and the societies of which they form part, as well as how these connections become invisibilised. The project will follow the people who interact with specific fruit and vegetables in three food circuits (specifically, asparagus from Germany, oranges from Spain and strawberries from California) to investigate the embodied experiences of migrant farm labourers, supply chain workers and consumers. In addition, each post-doc will have the opportunity to spend time as a visiting scholar at UC Berkeley.

The following links provide more information on the position and the application process, which deadline is May 23:

1. Spanish oranges circuit: https://euraxess.ec.europa.eu/jobs/104428

2. Californian strawberries circuit: https://euraxess.ec.europa.eu/jobs/104409

There will be some flexibility related to the job description and application requirements.

License
Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0)
Comments
6
?
Login to discuss
?
Giselle Dunn:

A service provider with a proven history of successful campaigns and satisfied clients is more likely to deliver effective results why is local seo important for your business.

?
Giselle Dunn:

The perfect fragrance is an art that involves navigating through a symphony of scents carefully composed in what perfumers refer to as the fragrance pyramid. Metaphorical pyramid categorizes the different layers or notes of a fragrance, how to open bottle of perfume each contributing to the overall olfactory experience.

?
Anony mously:

Lupus, a chronic autoimmune disease, can affect various parts of the body, can lupus cause high blood pressure leading to a wide range of symptoms. One question that often arises is whether lupus can cause weight gain.

?
Anony mously:

These designs often feature clean lines, dynamic shapes, and captivating facades that leave a lasting impression. While aesthetics are crucial, excavation services modern architectural design never compromises on functionality.

?
Patricia Contreras:

Today hoodies encompass a wide range of styles and themes. From mesmerizing geometric patterns to realistic animal cool hoodies prints and cosmic landscapes, the possibilities are virtually limitless.

?
Patricia Contreras:

Socks so appealing is their versatility. They can be effortlessly styled to achieve various looks, from athleisure to retro chic. Pair Tennis Skort Black and socks with your favorite sneakers for a comfortable and sporty look.

Society for the Anthropology of Work
Published with