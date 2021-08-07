Skip to main content
Society for the Anthropology of Work
SearchLoginLogin or Signup
Announcements
Published on Sep 07, 2021

How Nature Works Awarded the 2021 SAW Book Prize

SAW names the volume edited by Sarah Besky and Alex Blanchette as the winner of its annual book prize, and recognizes a collection edited by Deepa Das Acevedo with an honorable mention.

Published onSep 07, 2021
How Nature Works Awarded the 2021 SAW Book Prize

The Society for the Anthropology of Work (SAW) is delighted to announce that How Nature Works: Rethinking Labor on a Troubled Planet, edited by Sarah Besky and Alex Blanchette, is the winner of the 2021 SAW Book Prize. This edited volume, published in 2019 by SAR Press and the University of New Mexico Press as a product of the prestigious School for Advanced Research seminar series, is an impressive breakthrough in the anthropology of work. The chapters’ authors explore the boundaries between human and nonhuman labor across multiple sites and disciplines. This intellectually original volume outlines new ways of envisioning labor, those who perform it, and those upon whom it is performed. The authors offer persuasive and logical, yet compassionate renditions of the labor of human and not-human agents who feed humanity, culture microbial communities, and pollinate our fields. These authors paint vivid portraits of those who tend and resist efforts to make nature work.

SAW would also like to recognize Beyond the Algorithm: Qualitative Insights for Gig Work Regulation, edited by Deepa Das Acevedo and published in 2020 by Cambridge University Press, with an Honorable Mention. This edited volume both documents the conditions under which gig workers toil and makes the case for incorporating qualitative methods, including anthropological explorations of work, into the formulation of laws and policies that would impact gig workers. The authors deepen understanding of the experience of gig work, employing approaches from anthropology, sociology, and legal studies. The volume incorporates perspectives from both academic and nonacademic labor advocates, whose focus on labor justice continues a tradition in using research in the anthropology of work to empower workers.

The 2021 SAW Book Prize committee included SAW Past-President J.A. English-Lueck, Carrie Lane, Lauren Hayes, and 2020 SAW Book Prize winner Ieva Jusionyte.

License
Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0)
Comments
10
?
Login to discuss
?
Luis Martin:

Way to go, well deserving for all the good work. residential solar installation

?
Luis Martin:

Very deserving of the award. It definitely challenged some presuppositions I held prior to reading. Well done! https://treeremovalbrampton.com/

?
kaiden Ford:

The authors deepen understanding of the experience of gig work, employing approaches from anthropology, sociology, and legal studies.

drywall repair near me atlanta ga

yasmine Frias:

The authors offer persuasive and logical, yet compassionate renditions of the labor of human and not-human agents who feed humanity, culture microbial communities, and pollinate our fields. drywall company

?
Jack Ali:

Weight Capacity: One of the most important factors to consider when choosing a ladder is the weight capacity. This refers to the maximum amount of weight that the ladder can safely support. https://laddersafetyrules.com/best-fire-escape-ladder-2023/

?
lemie uxhelmsis:

The authors deepen understanding of the experience of gig work, employing approaches from anthropology, sociology, and legal studies.  drywall company near me fort worth tx

?
Mary Lee:

The authors offer persuasive and logical, yet compassionate renditions of the labor of human and not-human agents who feed humanity, culture microbial communities, and pollinate our fields.  drywall contractors near me dallas tx

yasmine Frias:

The authors offer persuasive and logical, yet compassionate renditions of the labor of human and non-human agents who feed humanity, culture microbial communities, and pollinate our fields.  Anyway, the Photo Booth of Austin is what you need to make your next party or event memorable. We offer portable photo booth rentals for weddings, birthdays, Quinceaneras, proms, corporate events, and other special occasions. Call today for a free estimate to make your next event truly unforgettable with our state-of-the-art technology

?
Kath Wilson:

I will recommend this to my concrete solutions team since they are also a book lover. This book offers fresh perspectives on labor, the people who perform it, and the people who are labored upon.

davis john:

The judging la times crossword process is based on a number of factors, including the book's content, its style, and its ability to provoke thought and discussion. The book must be published in the UK and be at least 350 pages long.

Society for the Anthropology of Work
Published with