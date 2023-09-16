Call for Nominations: Exertions Editorship

The Society for the Anthropology of Work (SAW), a section of the American Anthropological Association (AAA), invites nominations for a new editor or editors of Exertions, the public-facing complement to the society’s peer-reviewed Anthropology of Work Review.

Exertions currently publishes original short-form pieces and multimedia scholarship, as well as special curated collections, teaching tools, book reviews, and a new section focusing on “The Work of Anthropology.” It is published on the easy-to-use open source publishing platform PubPub. The new editor(s) will share SAW’s core mission to expand the perspectives and experiences expressed in anthropological scholarship, reflecting the society’s commitment to dismantle anti-Blackness and white supremacy within anthropology and beyond, and to extend the reach of anthropological scholarship on work through new, innovative, and potentially experimental modes of scholarship that both matter and count.

The editor(s) will ideally assume the editorship in early 2024, following a brief transition period. A typical appointment for the position is three years but this term may be modified, subject to the approval of the SAW executive board. Self-nominations are welcome, as are expressions of interest from collectives spanning institutions, borders, and/or career stages. Anyone who is interested is encouraged to reach out to the current editor, Joshua Fisher ([email protected]), to discuss the position in person at the 2023 AAA/CASCA annual meeting in Toronto or via Zoom.

A brief cover letter detailing the applicant(s)’ preparation and vision for Exertions should be submitted to [email protected] by December 1, 2023.