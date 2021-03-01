Call for Nominations: 2021 Diana Forsythe Prize

Each year, the Diana Forsythe Prize celebrates the best book or series of published articles in the spirit of Diana Forsythe’s feminist anthropological research on work, science, and/or technology, including biomedicine. The Diana Forsythe Prize committee is now accepting nominations for the 2021 Diana Forsythe Prize, due no later than June 1, 2021 (early nominations are appreciated). Self-nominations are welcomed.

To be eligible, books or articles must have been published in the last five years (with a copyright date of 2016 or later).

Note to publishers and nominees: since some committee members are working from home due to the COVID-19 pandemic, please contact Rebekah Cupitt at [email protected] to submit a nomination and to be provided with current mailing addresses.

The 2021 Diana Forsythe Prize committee is:

Dr S. Eben Kirksey

Associate Professor (Research)

Alfred Deakin Institute

Faculty of Arts and Education

Deakin University

Dr Caitrin Lynch

Professor of Anthropology

Olin College of Engineering

Dr Lilly Irani

Associate Professor, Communication

Affiliate Faculty of Global Health

University of California, San Diego