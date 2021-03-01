Skip to main content
Society for the Anthropology of Work
Published on Apr 01, 2021

SAW and CASTAC invite nominations for the best recent book or series of articles on work, science, and technology.

Call for Nominations: 2021 Diana Forsythe Prize

Each year, the Diana Forsythe Prize celebrates the best book or series of published articles in the spirit of Diana Forsythe’s feminist anthropological research on work, science, and/or technology, including biomedicine. The Diana Forsythe Prize committee is now accepting nominations for the 2021 Diana Forsythe Prize, due no later than June 1, 2021 (early nominations are appreciated). Self-nominations are welcomed.

To be eligible, books or articles must have been published in the last five years (with a copyright date of 2016 or later).

Note to publishers and nominees: since some committee members are working from home due to the COVID-19 pandemic, please contact Rebekah Cupitt at [email protected] to submit a nomination and to be provided with current mailing addresses.

The 2021 Diana Forsythe Prize committee is:

Dr S. Eben Kirksey
Associate Professor (Research)
Alfred Deakin Institute
Faculty of Arts and Education
Deakin University

Dr Caitrin Lynch
Professor of Anthropology
Olin College of Engineering

Dr Lilly Irani
Associate Professor, Communication
Affiliate Faculty of Global Health
University of California, San Diego

Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0)
