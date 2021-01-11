Call for Applications: Associate Editor for Teaching and Learning

The Society for the Anthropology of Work (SAW) seeks applicants for the newly created position of Associate Editor for Teaching and Learning at its short-form web publication, Exertions.

The Associate Editor will be charged with developing a content stream that supports the teaching of the anthropology of work, including but not limited to the published output of SAW. This may include:

Curating supplemental material to accompany forthcoming articles in the Anthropology of Work Review, the society’s peer-reviewed journal.

Creating posts that place the backfiles of the Anthropology of Work Review into critical conversation with other scholarship, and particularly the work of Black, Indigenous, and people of color (BIPOC) scholars.

Showcasing best practices in teaching and learning employed by SAW members in their own classrooms and institutions.

The Associate Editor will have ample opportunity to define their own vision for this section of Exertions, and will have the latitude to both write for the publication and solicit contributions.

The initial term for this position will run through November 2022, with the possibility of a one-year extension. The expected output is four posts per calendar year, although additional posts and/or projects are welcome. The Associate Editor will work closely with the editor of Exertions, Marcel LaFlamme, and the Associate Editor for Book Reviews, Samuel Weeks; occasional virtual meetings and prompt email communication are expected.

This role is a volunteer position and does not come with monetary compensation; however, the Associate Editor can expect to gain experience with scholarly publishing and with participation in society governance. Graduate students and recent PhDs are encouraged to apply.

To apply, please send a cover letter that outlines a) your scholarly engagement with the anthropology of work, b) any relevant experience for this position, and c) your vision for the section, including a concrete idea for an initial post. Applications should be sent to [email protected] with the subject line “Associate Editor Application” no later than Monday, February 1.

Preview Image

Photo by Vinicius Amano.