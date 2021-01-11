Skip to main content
Society for the Anthropology of Work
SearchLoginLogin or Signup
Published on Jan 11, 2021

Call for Applications: Associate Editor for Teaching and Learning

As part of the Exertions editorial team, the editor will be charged with developing a content stream that supports the teaching of the anthropology of work.

Published onJan 11, 2021
Call for Applications: Associate Editor for Teaching and Learning
·

The Society for the Anthropology of Work (SAW) seeks applicants for the newly created position of Associate Editor for Teaching and Learning at its short-form web publication, Exertions.

The Associate Editor will be charged with developing a content stream that supports the teaching of the anthropology of work, including but not limited to the published output of SAW. This may include:

  • Curating supplemental material to accompany forthcoming articles in the Anthropology of Work Review, the society’s peer-reviewed journal.

  • Creating posts that place the backfiles of the Anthropology of Work Review into critical conversation with other scholarship, and particularly the work of Black, Indigenous, and people of color (BIPOC) scholars.

  • Showcasing best practices in teaching and learning employed by SAW members in their own classrooms and institutions.

The Associate Editor will have ample opportunity to define their own vision for this section of Exertions, and will have the latitude to both write for the publication and solicit contributions.

The initial term for this position will run through November 2022, with the possibility of a one-year extension. The expected output is four posts per calendar year, although additional posts and/or projects are welcome. The Associate Editor will work closely with the editor of Exertions, Marcel LaFlamme, and the Associate Editor for Book Reviews, Samuel Weeks; occasional virtual meetings and prompt email communication are expected.

This role is a volunteer position and does not come with monetary compensation; however, the Associate Editor can expect to gain experience with scholarly publishing and with participation in society governance. Graduate students and recent PhDs are encouraged to apply.

To apply, please send a cover letter that outlines a) your scholarly engagement with the anthropology of work, b) any relevant experience for this position, and c) your vision for the section, including a concrete idea for an initial post. Applications should be sent to [email protected] with the subject line “Associate Editor Application” no later than Monday, February 1.

Preview Image

Photo by Vinicius Amano.

License
Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0)
Comments
7
?
Login to discuss
?
Peter Kyle:

Without travel insurance, you could face significant financial losses. This article highlights how travel insurance acts as a safeguard for your investment, reimbursing you for non-refundable expenses in case of trip cancellations, delays, or interruptions. Iceland Travel Insurance

?
laura lorde:

Applications should be sent to [email address] pizza tower by [application deadline]. Please use the subject line "Associate Editor Application - Teaching and Learning" in your email.

?
laura lorde:

thank

?
otis jame:

If you are interested in bloxd io applying for the position of Associate Editor for Teaching and Learning, I recommend checking relevant job boards, academic websites, or professional networks in your field for current opportunities.

?
Elliot Williams:

Nice post! Thanks for sharing territorial io. I agree that The Associate Editor will be charged with developing a content stream that supports the teaching of the anthropology of work.

?
Jack Ali:

the type of grass you choose for your lawn will depend on your climate, soil type, and personal preferences. Each type of grass has its unique characteristics, and it is essential to choose the right one for your lawn. With a little research and planning, you can have a beautiful and inviting lawn that is the envy of the neighborhood. see post

Jack Son:

I've been using all-terrain tires for a while now, and I can confidently say that they are worth every penny. These tires provide excellent performance in both urban and off-road environments. Whether it's heavy rain, snow, or unpaved roads, these tires have proven their reliability and safety visit click for more info Use this website click to read more find more info

Society for the Anthropology of Work
Published with