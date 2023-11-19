Books Available for Review

If you would like to review any of these or other work-related books and/or films, please contact Dr. Samuel Weeks, Book Reviews Editor, at [email protected]. Descriptions can be found at the publishers’ websites.

Agbiboa, Daniel E. They Eat Our Sweat: Transport Labor, Corruption, and Everyday Survival in Urban Nigeria. Oxford and New York: Oxford University Press, 2022.

Alima, Sanaa. Refugee Cities: How Afghans Changed Urban Pakistan. Philadelphia, PA: University of Pennsylvania Press, 2022.

Alvarez, Rafael. Don’t Count Me Out: A Baltimore Dope Fiend’s Miraculous Recovery. Ithaca, NY: Cornell University Press, 2022.

Andreas, Peter. Border Games: The Politics of Policing the U.S.-Mexico Divide. Ithaca, NY: Cornell University Press, 2022.

Armytage, Rosita. Big Capital in an Unequal World: The Micropolitics of Wealth in Pakistan. New York and Oxford: Berghahn, 2023.

d’Avignon, Robyn. A Ritual Geology: Gold and Subterranean Knowledge in Savanna West Africa. Durham, NC: Duke University Press, 2022.

Bada, Xochitl and Shannon Gleeson. Scaling Migrant Worker Rights: How Advocates Collaborate and Contest State Power. Oakland, CA: University of California Press, 2023.

Bar-El, Eliran. How Slavoj Became Žižek: The Digital Making of a Public Intellectual. Chicago: University of Chicago Press, 2022.

Blayney, Steffan, Joey Hornsby, and Savannah Whaley, eds. The Body Productive: Rethinking Capitalism, Work and the Body. London: Bloomsbury Academic, 2022.

Bolles, A. Lynn. Women and Tourist Work in Jamaica: Seven Miles of Sandy Beach. Lanham, MD: Lexington Books, 2022.

Burnett, Scott. White Belongings: Race, Land, and Property in Post-Apartheid South Africa. Lanham, MD: Lexington Books, 2022.

Butt, Waqas H. Life Beyond Waste: Work and Infrastructure in Urban Pakistan. Redwood City, CA: Stanford University Press, 2023.

Canham, Hugo ka. Riotous Deathscapes. Durham, NC: Duke University Press, 2023.

Carney, Megan A. Island of Hope: Migration and Solidarity in the Mediterranean. Oakland, CA: University of California Press, 2021.

Cassis, Youssef and Jean-Jacques van Helten, eds. The Legacy of the Global Financial Crisis. London: I. B. Taurus, 2023.

Chalfin, Brenda. Waste Works: Vital Politics in Urban Ghana. Durham, NC: Duke University Press, 2023.

Clifford, Ellen. The War on Disabled People: Capitalism, Welfare, and the Making of a Human Catastrophe. London: Zed Books, 2021.

Corsín Jiménez, Alberto and Adolfo Estalella. Free Culture and the City: Hackers, Commoners, and Neighbors in Madrid, 1997-2017. Ithaca, NY: Cornell University Press, 2023.

Costas, Jana. Dramas of Dignity: Cleaners in the Corporate Underworld of Berlin. Cambridge: Cambridge University Press, 2022.

Cruz-Torres, María L. Pink Gold: Women, Shrimp, and Work in Mexico. Austin, TX: University of Texas Press, 2023.

Dharia, Namita Vijay. The Industrial Ephemeral: Labor and Love in Indian Architecture and Construction. Oakland, CA: University of California Press, 2022.

Durrenberger, E. Paul. The Dawn of Industrial Agriculture in Iowa: Anthropology, Literature, and History. Louisville, CO: University Press of Colorado, 2021.

Edwards, Amy. Are We Rich Yet? The Rise of Mass Investment Culture in Contemporary Britain. Oakland, CA: University of California Press, 2022.

Eitel, Kathrin. Recycling Infrastructures in Cambodia: Circularity, Waste, and Urban Life in Phnom Penh. Oxford and New York: Routledge, 2023.

Fader, Jamie. On Shifting Ground: Constructing Manhood on the Margins. Oakland, CA: University of California Press, 2023.

Falkoff, Rebecca R. Possessed: A Cultural History of Hoarding. Ithaca, NY: Cornell University Press, 2021.

Farber, David. Crack: Rock Cocaine, Street Capitalism, and the Decade of Greed. Cambridge: Cambridge University Press, 2022.

Fassin, Didier and George Steinmetz, eds. The Social Sciences in the Looking Glass: Studies in the Production of Knowledge. Durham, NC: Duke University Press, 2023.

Ferdinand, Malcom. Decolonial Ecology: Thinking from the Caribbean World. Cambridge: Polity, 2022.

Foks, Freddy. Participant Observers: Anthropology, Colonial Development, and the Reinvention of Society in Britain. Oakland, CA: University of California Press, 2023.

Fortun, Mike. Genomics with Care: Minding the Double Binds of Science. Durham, NC: Duke University Press, 2023.

Funahashi, Daena Aki. Untimely Sacrifices: Work and Death in Finland. Ithaca, NY: Cornell University Press, 2023.

Galemba, Rebecca Berke. Laboring for Justice: The Fight Against Wage Theft in an American City. Redwood City, CA: Stanford University Press, 2023.

Gastrow, Vanya. Citizen and Pariah Somali Traders and the Regulation of Difference in South Africa. Johannesburg: Wits University Press, 2022.

Gindlesparger, Kathryn J. Opening Ceremony: Inviting Inclusion into University Governance. Minneapolis, MN: University of Minnesota Press, 2023.

Glaser, Alana Lee. Solidarity & Care: Domestic Worker Activism in New York City. Philadelphia, PA: Temple University Press, 2023.

Golash-Boza, Tanya Maria. Before Gentrification: The Creation of DC’s Racial Wealth Gap. Oakland, CA: University of California Press, 2023.

Grace, Joshua. African Motors: Technology, Gender, and the History of Development. Durham, NC: Duke University Press, 2022.

Greer, Ian and Charles Umney. Marketization: How Capitalist Exchange Disciplines Workers and Subverts Democracy. London: Bloomsbury Academic, 2022.

Golestaneh, Seema. Unknowing and the Everyday: Sufism and Knowledge in Iran. Durham, NC: Duke University Press, 2023.

Grundberg, Andy. How Photography Became Contemporary Art: Inside an Artistic Revolution from Pop to the Digital Age. New Haven, CT: Yale University Press, 2021.

Hann, Chris. Work, Society, and the Ethical Self: Chimeras of Freedom in the Neoliberal Era. New York and Oxford: Berghahn, 2021.

Hann, Chris and Don Kalb, eds. Financialization: Relational Approaches. New York and Oxford: Berghahn, 2023.

Hann, Chris and Jonathan Parry, eds. Industrial Labor on the Margins of Capitalism: Precarity, Class, and the Neoliberal Subject. New York and Oxford: Berghahn, 2022.

Hansson, Erik. The Begging Question: Sweden’s Social Responses to the Roma Destitute. Lincoln, NE: University of Nebraska Press, 2023.

Hauser, Mark W. Mapping Water in Dominica: Enslavement and Environment Under Colonialism. Seattle, WA: University of Washington Press, 2021.

Helmreich, Stefan. A Book of Waves. Durham, NC: Duke University Press, 2023.

Hendricks, Thomas. Rainforest Capitalism: Power and Masculinity in a Congolese Timber Concession. Durham, NC: Duke University Press, 2022.

Hendrickson, Burleigh. Decolonizing 1968: Transnational Student Activism in Tunis, Paris, and Dakar. Ithaca, NY: Cornell University Press, 2022.

Hirsch, Eric. Acts of Growth Development and the Politics of Abundance in Peru. Redwood City, CA: Stanford University Press, 2022.

Hirsch, Philip, Kevin Woods, Natalia Scurrah, and Michael B. Dwyer, eds. Turning Land into Capital: Development and Dispossession in the Mekong Region. Seattle, WA: University of Washington Press, 2022.

Hoag, Colin. The Fluvial Imagination: On Lesotho’s Water-Export Economy. Oakland, CA: University of California Press, 2022.

Hobart, Hi′ilei Julia Kawehipuaakahaopulani. Cooling the Tropics: Ice, Indigeneity, and Hawaiian Refreshment. Durham, NC: Duke University Press, 2022.

Hoffmann, Michael. Glimpses of Hope: The Rise of Industrial Labor at the Urban Margins of Nepal. New York and Oxford: Berghahn, 2023.

Immergluck, Dan. Red Hot City: Housing, Race, and Exclusion in Twenty-First Century Atlanta. Oakland, CA: University of California Press, 2022.

Iversen, Roberta Rehner. What Workers Say: Decades of Struggle and How to Make Real Opportunity Now. Philadelphia, PA: Temple University Press, 2022.

Jack, Margaret. Media Ruins: Cambodian Postwar Media Reconstruction and the Geopolitics of Technology. Cambridge, MA: MIT Press, 2023.

Jeursen, Thijs. The Vigilant Citizen: Everyday Policing and Insecurity in Miami. New York: NYU Press, 2023.

Kalter, Christoph. Postcolonial People: The Return from Africa and the Remaking of Portugal. Cambridge: Cambridge University Press, 2022.

Kaneff, Deema and Kristen W. Endres. Explorations in Economic Anthropology. Key Issues and Critical Reflections. New York and Oxford: Berghahn, 2023.

Karim, Lamia. Castoffs of Capital: Work and Love Among Garment Workers in Bangladesh. Minneapolis, MN: University of Minnesota Press, 2022.

Kelly, Alexandra Celia. Consuming Ivory: Mercantile Legacies of East Africa and New England. Seattle, WA: University of Washington Press, 2021.

Kelly, Jennifer Lynn. Invited to Witness: Solidarity Tourism Across Occupied Palestine. Durham, NC: Duke University Press, 2023.

Knudsen, Ståle, ed. Corporate Social Responsibility and the Paradoxes of State Capitalism: Ethnographies of Norwegian Energy and Extraction Businesses Abroad. New York and Oxford: Berghahn, 2023.

Koo, Hagen. Privilege and Anxiety: The Korean Middle Class in the Global Era. Ithaca, NY: Cornell University Press, 2022.

Krohn-Hansen, Christian. Jobless Growth in the Dominican Republic: Disorganization, Precarity, and Livelihoods. Redwood City, CA: Stanford University Press, 2022.

Kwon, June Hee. Borderland Dreams: The Transnational Lives of Korean Chinese Workers. Durham, NC: Duke University Press, 2023.

Larkins, Erika Robb. The Sensation of Security: Private Guards and Social Order in Brazil. Ithaca, NY: Cornell University Press, 2023.

Lazar, Sian. How We Struggle: A Political Anthropology of Labour. London: Pluto Press, 2023.

Lee, Christina and Susan Leong, eds. Living with Precariousness. London: Bloomsbury Academic, 2023.

Lenhard, Johannes. Making Better Lives: Hope, Freedom and Home-Making Among People Sleeping Rough in Paris. New York and Oxford: Berghahn, 2022.

Liang, Zai. From Chinatown to Every Town: How Chinese Immigrants Have Expanded the Restaurant Business in the United States. Oakland, CA: University of California Press, 2023.

Lieberman, Evan. Until We Have Won Our Liberty: South Africa after Apartheid. Princeton, NJ: Princeton University Press, 2022.

van der Linden, Marcel. The World Wide Web of Work: A History in the Making. London: UCL Press, 2023.

Liu, Huwy-Min Lucia. Governing Death, Making Persons: The New Chinese Way of Death. Ithaca, NY: Cornell University Press, 2023.

Lloréns, Hilda. Making Livable Worlds: Afro-Puerto Rican Women Building Environmental Justice. Seattle, WA: University of Washington Press, 2021.

Logvinenko, Igor O. Global Finance, Local Control: Corruption and Wealth in Contemporary Russia. Ithaca, NY: Cornell University Press, 2021.

Luttrell-Rowland, Mikaela. Political Children: Violence, Labor, and Rights in Peru. Redwood City, CA: Stanford University Press, 2023.

MacQuarie, Julius-Cezar. Invisible Migrant Nightworkers in 24/7 London. Cham, Switzerland: Springer, 2023.

Margulies, Jared D. The Cactus Hunters: Desire and Extinction in the Illicit Succulent Trade. Minneapolis, MN: University of Minnesota Press, 2023.

Marker, Emily. Black France, White Europe: Youth, Race, and Belonging in the Postwar Era. Ithaca, NY: Cornell University Press, 2022.

Marsilli-Vargas, Xochitl. Genres of Listening: An Ethnography of Psychoanalysis in Buenos Aires. Durham, NC: Duke University Press, 2022.

Mason, Arthur, ed. Arctic Abstractive Industry: Assembling the Valuable and Vulnerable North. New York and Oxford: Berghahn, 2022.

Mato-Bouzas, Antía, and Lorenzo Casini, eds. Migration in the Making of the Gulf Space: Social, Political, and Cultural Dimensions. New York and Oxford: Berghahn, 2022.

Ménard, Anaïs. Integrating Strangers: Sherbro Identity and The Politics of Reciprocity along the Sierra Leonean Coast. New York and Oxford: Berghahn, 2023.

Middleton, Alan. The Informal Sector in Ecuador: Artisans, Entrepreneurs and Precarious Family Firms. Oxford and New York: Routledge, 2023.

Mirsultan, Aysima, Eric Schluessel, and Eset Sulaiman, eds. Community Still Matters: Uyghur Culture and Society in Central Asian Context. Copenhagen: NIAS Press, 2022.

Mizrahi, Terry. From Residency to Retirement: Physicians’ Career Over a Professional Lifetime. New Brunswick, NJ: Rutgers University Press, 2021.

Moradian, Manijeh. This Flame Within: Iranian Revolutionaries in the United States. Durham, NC: Duke University Press, 2022.

Muehlebach, Andrea. A Vital Frontier: Water Insurgencies in Europe. Durham, NC: Duke University Press, 2023.

Nascimento, Joana. Working the Fabric: Resourcefulness, Belonging and Island Life in Scotland’s Harris Tweed Industry. New York and Oxford: Berghahn, 2023.

Navarro, Tami. Virgin Capital: Race, Gender, and Financialization in the U.S. Virgin Islands. Albany, NY: SUNY Press, 2021.

Neely, Megan Tobias. Hedged Out: Inequality and Insecurity on Wall Street. Oakland, CA: University of California Press, 2022.

Newman, Katherine S. and Elisabeth S. Jacobs. Moving the Needle: What Tight Labor Markets Do for the Poor. Oakland, CA: University of California Press, 2023.

Page, Joanna. Decolonial Ecologies: The Reinvention of Natural History in Latin American Art. Cambridge: Open Book Publishers, 2023.

Park, Joowon. Belonging to a House Divided: The Violence of the North Korean Resettlement Process. Oakland, CA: University of California Press, 2022.

Parkinson, Sarah E. Beyond the Lines: Social Networks and Palestinian Militant Organizations in Wartime Lebanon. Ithaca, NY: Cornell University Press, 2023.

Pearson, Thomas W. An Ordinary Future: Margaret Mead, the Problem of Disability, and a Child Born Different. Oakland, CA: University of California Press, 2023.

Pease, Bob. Undoing Privilege: Unearned Advantage and Systemic Injustice in an Unequal World. London: Zed Books, 2021.

Pilkey, Orrin H., Norma J. Longo, William J. Neal, Nelson G. Rangel-Buitrago, Keith C. Pilkey, and Hannah L. Hayes. Vanishing Sands: Losing Beaches to Mining. Durham, NC: Duke University Press, 2023.

Pillay, Suren, ed. On the Subject of Citizenship: Late Colonialism in the World Today. London: Bloomsbury Academic, 2023.

Plaster, Joseph. Kids on the Street: Queer Kinship and Religion in San Francisco’s Tenderloin. Durham, NC: Duke University Press, 2023.

Prentice, Michael M. Supercorporate: Distinction and Participation in Post-Hierarchy South Korea. Redwood City, CA: Stanford University Press, 2022.

Price, Charles. Rastafari: The Evolution of a People and Their Identity. New York: NYU Press, 2022.

Ravenelle, Alexandrea J. Side Hustle Safety Net: How Vulnerable Workers Survive Precarious Times. Oakland, CA: University of California Press, 2023.

Rexhepi, Piro. White Enclosures: Racial Capitalism and Coloniality Along the Balkan Route. Durham, NC: Duke University Press, 2022.

Rodima-Taylor, Daivi, and Parker Shipton, eds. Land and the Mortgage: History, Culture, Belonging. New York and Oxford: Berghahn, 2022.

Romero, Mercy. Toward Camden. Durham, NC: Duke University Press, 2021.

Ruiz-Serna, Daniel. When Forests Run Amok: War and Its Afterlives in Indigenous and Afro-Colombian Territories.Durham, NC: Duke University Press, 2023.

Sachedina, Amal. Cultivating the Past, Living the Modern: The Politics of Time in the Sultanate of Oman. Ithaca, NY: Cornell University Press, 2021.

Safransky, Sara. The City after Property: Abandonment and Repair in Postindustrial Detroit. Durham, NC: Duke University Press, 2023.

Sandelson, Jasmin. My Girls: The Power of Friendship in a Poor Neighborhood. Oakland, CA: University of California Press, 2023.

Sangaramoorthy, Thurka. Landscapes of Care: Immigration and Health in Rural America. Chapel Hill, NC: University of North Carolina Press, 2023.

de Sardan, Jean-Pierre Olivier and Emmanuelle Piccoli. Cash Transfers in Context: An Anthropological Perspective. New York and Oxford: Berghahn, 2023.

Sarreal, Julia J. S. Yerba Mate: The Drink that Shaped a Nation. Oakland, CA: University of California Press, 2022.

Saxer, Martin. Places in Knots: Remoteness and Connectivity in the Himalayas and Beyond. Ithaca, NY: Cornell University Press, 2023.

Scarborough, William J. Gendered Places: The Landscape of Local Gender Norms Across the United States. Philadelphia, PA: Temple University Press, 2023.

Schields, Chelsea. Offshore Attachments: Oil and Intimacy in the Caribbean. Oakland, CA: University of California Press, 2023.

Schöneich, Svenja. Living on a Time Bomb: Local Negotiations of Oil Extraction in a Mexican Community. New York and Oxford: Berghahn, 2023.

Schuster, Caroline E. Forecasts: A Story of Weather and Finance at the Edge of Disaster. Toronto: University of Toronto Press, 2023.

Scott, Sonya, Kean Birch, Richard Wellen, Audrey Laurin-Lamothe, eds. Business and Society: A Critical Introduction. London: Bloomsbury Academic, 2023.

Shea, Jeanne, Katrina Moore, and Hong Zhang. Beyond Filial Piety: Rethinking Aging and Caregiving in Contemporary East Asian Societies. New York and Oxford: Berghahn, 2022.

Shih, Elena. Manufacturing Freedom: Sex Work, Anti-Trafficking Rehab, and the Racial Wages of Rescue. Oakland, CA: University of California Press, 2023.

Shin, HaeRan, ed. North Korean Defectors in Diaspora: Identities, Mobilities, and Resettlements. Lanham, MD: Lexington Books, 2022.

Skafish, Peter. Rough Metaphysics: The Speculative Thought and Mediumship of Jane Roberts. Minneapolis, MN: University of Minnesota Press, 2023.

Smith, James H. The Eyes of the World: Mining the Digital Age in the Eastern DR Congo. Chicago: University of Chicago Press, 2021.

Sobering, Katherine. The People’s Hotel: Working for Justice in Argentina. Durham, NC: Duke University Press, 2022.

Solomon, Harris. Lifelines: The Traffic of Trauma. Durham, NC: Duke University Press, 2022.

Steedman, Robin. Creative Hustling: Women Making and Distributing Films from Nairobi. Cambridge, MA: MIT Press, 2023.

Stoetzer, Bettina. Ruderal City: Ecologies of Migration, Race, and Urban Nature in Berlin. Durham, NC: Duke University Press, 2022.

Swanson, Heather Anne. Spawning Modern Fish: Transnational Comparison in the Making of Japanese Salmon. Seattle, WA: University of Washington Press, 2022.

Syvertsen, Jennifer Leigh. Dangerous Love: Sex Work, Drug Use, and the Pursuit of Intimacy in Tijuana, Mexico. Oakland, CA: University of California Press, 2022.

Takeyama, Akiko. Involuntary Consent: The Illusion of Choice in Japan’s Adult Video Industry. Redwood City, CA: Stanford University Press, 2023.

Taylor, Timothy D. Working Musicians: Labor and Creativity in Film and Television Production. Durham, NC: Duke University Press, 2023.

Thimm, Viola. Shopping with Allah: Muslim Pilgrimage, Gender and Consumption in a Globalised World. London: UCL Press, 2023.

Trémon, Anne-Christine. Diaspora Space-Time: Transformations of a Chinese Emigrant Community. Ithaca, NY: Cornell University Press, 2022.

Turner, Sarah, Annuska Derks, and Jean-François Rousseau. Fragrant Frontier: Global Spice Entanglements from the Sino-Vietnamese Uplands. Copenhagen: NIAS Press, 2022.

White, Daniel. Administering Affect: Pop-Culture Japan and the Politics of Anxiety. Redwood City, CA: Stanford University Press, 2022.

Willis, Graham Denyer. Keep the Bones Alive: Missing People and the Search for Life in Brazil. Oakland, CA: University of California Press, 2022.

Winchell, Mareike. After Servitude: Elusive Property and the Ethics of Kinship in Bolivia. Oakland, CA: University of California Press, 2022.

Wolf-Powers, Laura. University City: History, Race, and Community in the Era of the Innovation District. Philadelphia, PA: University of Pennsylvania Press, 2022.

Wright, Andrea. Between Dreams and Ghosts: Indian Migration and Middle Eastern Oil. Redwood City, CA: Stanford University Press, 2022.

Zarsadiaz, James. Resisting Change in Suburbia: Asian Immigrants and Frontier Nostalgia in Los Angeles. Oakland, CA: University of California Press, 2022.

Zhang, Lin. The Labor of Reinvention: Entrepreneurship in the New Chinese Digital Economy. New York: Columbia University Press, 2023.