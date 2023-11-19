Skip to main content
Society for the Anthropology of Work
SearchLoginLogin or Signup
Announcements
Published on Dec 19, 2023

Books Available for Review

A regularly updated list of books for review in Exertions.

by Samuel Weeks
Published onDec 19, 2023
Books Available for Review

If you would like to review any of these or other work-related books and/or films, please contact Dr. Samuel Weeks, Book Reviews Editor, at [email protected]. Descriptions can be found at the publishers’ websites.

Agbiboa, Daniel E. They Eat Our Sweat: Transport Labor, Corruption, and Everyday Survival in Urban Nigeria. Oxford and New York: Oxford University Press, 2022.

Alima, Sanaa. Refugee Cities: How Afghans Changed Urban Pakistan. Philadelphia, PA: University of Pennsylvania Press, 2022.

Alvarez, Rafael. Don’t Count Me Out: A Baltimore Dope Fiend’s Miraculous Recovery. Ithaca, NY: Cornell University Press, 2022.

Andreas, Peter. Border Games: The Politics of Policing the U.S.-Mexico Divide. Ithaca, NY: Cornell University Press, 2022.

Armytage, Rosita. Big Capital in an Unequal World: The Micropolitics of Wealth in Pakistan. New York and Oxford: Berghahn, 2023.

d’Avignon, Robyn. A Ritual Geology: Gold and Subterranean Knowledge in Savanna West Africa. Durham, NC: Duke University Press, 2022.

Bada, Xochitl and Shannon Gleeson. Scaling Migrant Worker Rights: How Advocates Collaborate and Contest State Power. Oakland, CA: University of California Press, 2023.

Bar-El, Eliran. How Slavoj Became Žižek: The Digital Making of a Public Intellectual. Chicago: University of Chicago Press, 2022.

Blayney, Steffan, Joey Hornsby, and Savannah Whaley, eds. The Body Productive: Rethinking Capitalism, Work and the Body. London: Bloomsbury Academic, 2022.

Bolles, A. Lynn. Women and Tourist Work in Jamaica: Seven Miles of Sandy Beach. Lanham, MD: Lexington Books, 2022.

Burnett, Scott. White Belongings: Race, Land, and Property in Post-Apartheid South Africa. Lanham, MD: Lexington Books, 2022.

Butt, Waqas H. Life Beyond Waste: Work and Infrastructure in Urban Pakistan. Redwood City, CA: Stanford University Press, 2023.

Canham, Hugo ka. Riotous Deathscapes. Durham, NC: Duke University Press, 2023.

Carney, Megan A. Island of Hope: Migration and Solidarity in the Mediterranean. Oakland, CA: University of California Press, 2021.

Cassis, Youssef and Jean-Jacques van Helten, eds. The Legacy of the Global Financial Crisis. London: I. B. Taurus, 2023.

Chalfin, Brenda. Waste Works: Vital Politics in Urban Ghana. Durham, NC: Duke University Press, 2023.

Clifford, Ellen. The War on Disabled People: Capitalism, Welfare, and the Making of a Human Catastrophe. London: Zed Books, 2021.

Corsín Jiménez, Alberto and Adolfo Estalella. Free Culture and the City: Hackers, Commoners, and Neighbors in Madrid, 1997-2017. Ithaca, NY: Cornell University Press, 2023.

Costas, Jana. Dramas of Dignity: Cleaners in the Corporate Underworld of Berlin. Cambridge: Cambridge University Press, 2022.

Cruz-Torres, María L. Pink Gold: Women, Shrimp, and Work in Mexico. Austin, TX: University of Texas Press, 2023.

Dharia, Namita Vijay. The Industrial Ephemeral: Labor and Love in Indian Architecture and Construction. Oakland, CA: University of California Press, 2022.

Durrenberger, E. Paul. The Dawn of Industrial Agriculture in Iowa: Anthropology, Literature, and History. Louisville, CO: University Press of Colorado, 2021.

Edwards, Amy. Are We Rich Yet? The Rise of Mass Investment Culture in Contemporary Britain. Oakland, CA: University of California Press, 2022.

Eitel, Kathrin. Recycling Infrastructures in Cambodia: Circularity, Waste, and Urban Life in Phnom Penh. Oxford and New York: Routledge, 2023.

Fader, Jamie. On Shifting Ground: Constructing Manhood on the Margins. Oakland, CA: University of California Press, 2023.

Falkoff, Rebecca R. Possessed: A Cultural History of Hoarding. Ithaca, NY: Cornell University Press, 2021.

Farber, David. Crack: Rock Cocaine, Street Capitalism, and the Decade of Greed. Cambridge: Cambridge University Press, 2022.

Fassin, Didier and George Steinmetz, eds. The Social Sciences in the Looking Glass: Studies in the Production of Knowledge. Durham, NC: Duke University Press, 2023.

Ferdinand, Malcom. Decolonial Ecology: Thinking from the Caribbean World. Cambridge: Polity, 2022.

Foks, Freddy. Participant Observers: Anthropology, Colonial Development, and the Reinvention of Society in Britain. Oakland, CA: University of California Press, 2023.

Fortun, Mike. Genomics with Care: Minding the Double Binds of Science. Durham, NC: Duke University Press, 2023.

Funahashi, Daena Aki. Untimely Sacrifices: Work and Death in Finland. Ithaca, NY: Cornell University Press, 2023.

Galemba, Rebecca Berke. Laboring for Justice: The Fight Against Wage Theft in an American City. Redwood City, CA: Stanford University Press, 2023.

Gastrow, Vanya. Citizen and Pariah Somali Traders and the Regulation of Difference in South Africa. Johannesburg: Wits University Press, 2022.

Gindlesparger, Kathryn J. Opening Ceremony: Inviting Inclusion into University Governance. Minneapolis, MN: University of Minnesota Press, 2023.

Glaser, Alana Lee. Solidarity & Care: Domestic Worker Activism in New York City. Philadelphia, PA: Temple University Press, 2023.

Golash-Boza, Tanya Maria. Before Gentrification: The Creation of DC’s Racial Wealth Gap. Oakland, CA: University of California Press, 2023.

Grace, Joshua. African Motors: Technology, Gender, and the History of Development. Durham, NC: Duke University Press, 2022.

Greer, Ian and Charles Umney. Marketization: How Capitalist Exchange Disciplines Workers and Subverts Democracy. London: Bloomsbury Academic, 2022. 

Golestaneh, Seema. Unknowing and the Everyday: Sufism and Knowledge in Iran. Durham, NC: Duke University Press, 2023.

Grundberg, Andy. How Photography Became Contemporary Art: Inside an Artistic Revolution from Pop to the Digital Age. New Haven, CT: Yale University Press, 2021.

Hann, Chris. Work, Society, and the Ethical Self: Chimeras of Freedom in the Neoliberal Era. New York and Oxford: Berghahn, 2021.

Hann, Chris and Don Kalb, eds. Financialization: Relational Approaches. New York and Oxford: Berghahn, 2023.

Hann, Chris and Jonathan Parry, eds. Industrial Labor on the Margins of Capitalism: Precarity, Class, and the Neoliberal Subject. New York and Oxford: Berghahn, 2022.

Hansson, Erik. The Begging Question: Sweden’s Social Responses to the Roma Destitute. Lincoln, NE: University of Nebraska Press, 2023.

Hauser, Mark W. Mapping Water in Dominica: Enslavement and Environment Under Colonialism. Seattle, WA: University of Washington Press, 2021.

Helmreich, Stefan. A Book of Waves. Durham, NC: Duke University Press, 2023.

Hendricks, Thomas. Rainforest Capitalism: Power and Masculinity in a Congolese Timber Concession. Durham, NC: Duke University Press, 2022.

Hendrickson, Burleigh. Decolonizing 1968: Transnational Student Activism in Tunis, Paris, and Dakar. Ithaca, NY: Cornell University Press, 2022.

Hirsch, Eric. Acts of Growth Development and the Politics of Abundance in Peru. Redwood City, CA: Stanford University Press, 2022.

Hirsch, Philip, Kevin Woods, Natalia Scurrah, and Michael B. Dwyer, eds. Turning Land into Capital: Development and Dispossession in the Mekong Region. Seattle, WA: University of Washington Press, 2022.

Hoag, Colin. The Fluvial Imagination: On Lesotho’s Water-Export Economy. Oakland, CA: University of California Press, 2022.

Hobart, Hi′ilei Julia Kawehipuaakahaopulani. Cooling the Tropics: Ice, Indigeneity, and Hawaiian Refreshment. Durham, NC: Duke University Press, 2022.

Hoffmann, Michael. Glimpses of Hope: The Rise of Industrial Labor at the Urban Margins of Nepal. New York and Oxford: Berghahn, 2023.

Immergluck, Dan. Red Hot City: Housing, Race, and Exclusion in Twenty-First Century Atlanta. Oakland, CA: University of California Press, 2022.

Iversen, Roberta Rehner. What Workers Say: Decades of Struggle and How to Make Real Opportunity Now. Philadelphia, PA: Temple University Press, 2022.

Jack, Margaret. Media Ruins: Cambodian Postwar Media Reconstruction and the Geopolitics of Technology. Cambridge, MA: MIT Press, 2023.

Jeursen, Thijs. The Vigilant Citizen: Everyday Policing and Insecurity in Miami. New York: NYU Press, 2023.

Kalter, Christoph. Postcolonial People: The Return from Africa and the Remaking of Portugal. Cambridge: Cambridge University Press, 2022.

Kaneff, Deema and Kristen W. Endres. Explorations in Economic Anthropology. Key Issues and Critical Reflections. New York and Oxford: Berghahn, 2023.

Karim, Lamia. Castoffs of Capital: Work and Love Among Garment Workers in Bangladesh. Minneapolis, MN: University of Minnesota Press, 2022.

Kelly, Alexandra Celia. Consuming Ivory: Mercantile Legacies of East Africa and New England. Seattle, WA: University of Washington Press, 2021.

Kelly, Jennifer Lynn. Invited to Witness: Solidarity Tourism Across Occupied Palestine. Durham, NC: Duke University Press, 2023.

Knudsen, Ståle, ed. Corporate Social Responsibility and the Paradoxes of State Capitalism: Ethnographies of Norwegian Energy and Extraction Businesses Abroad. New York and Oxford: Berghahn, 2023.

Koo, Hagen. Privilege and Anxiety: The Korean Middle Class in the Global Era. Ithaca, NY: Cornell University Press, 2022.

Krohn-Hansen, Christian. Jobless Growth in the Dominican Republic: Disorganization, Precarity, and Livelihoods. Redwood City, CA: Stanford University Press, 2022.

Kwon, June Hee. Borderland Dreams: The Transnational Lives of Korean Chinese Workers. Durham, NC: Duke University Press, 2023.

Larkins, Erika Robb. The Sensation of Security: Private Guards and Social Order in Brazil. Ithaca, NY: Cornell University Press, 2023.

Lazar, Sian. How We Struggle: A Political Anthropology of Labour. London: Pluto Press, 2023.

Lee, Christina and Susan Leong, eds. Living with Precariousness. London: Bloomsbury Academic, 2023.

Lenhard, Johannes. Making Better Lives: Hope, Freedom and Home-Making Among People Sleeping Rough in Paris. New York and Oxford: Berghahn, 2022.

Liang, Zai. From Chinatown to Every Town: How Chinese Immigrants Have Expanded the Restaurant Business in the United States. Oakland, CA: University of California Press, 2023.

Lieberman, Evan. Until We Have Won Our Liberty: South Africa after Apartheid. Princeton, NJ: Princeton University Press, 2022.

van der Linden, Marcel. The World Wide Web of Work: A History in the Making. London: UCL Press, 2023.

Liu, Huwy-Min Lucia. Governing Death, Making Persons: The New Chinese Way of Death. Ithaca, NY: Cornell University Press, 2023.

Lloréns, Hilda. Making Livable Worlds: Afro-Puerto Rican Women Building Environmental Justice. Seattle, WA: University of Washington Press, 2021.

Logvinenko, Igor O. Global Finance, Local Control: Corruption and Wealth in Contemporary Russia. Ithaca, NY: Cornell University Press, 2021.

Luttrell-Rowland, Mikaela. Political Children: Violence, Labor, and Rights in Peru. Redwood City, CA: Stanford University Press, 2023.

MacQuarie, Julius-Cezar. Invisible Migrant Nightworkers in 24/7 London. Cham, Switzerland: Springer, 2023.

Margulies, Jared D. The Cactus Hunters: Desire and Extinction in the Illicit Succulent Trade. Minneapolis, MN: University of Minnesota Press, 2023.

Marker, Emily. Black France, White Europe: Youth, Race, and Belonging in the Postwar Era. Ithaca, NY: Cornell University Press, 2022.

Marsilli-Vargas, Xochitl. Genres of Listening: An Ethnography of Psychoanalysis in Buenos Aires. Durham, NC: Duke University Press, 2022.

Mason, Arthur, ed. Arctic Abstractive Industry: Assembling the Valuable and Vulnerable North. New York and Oxford: Berghahn, 2022.

Mato-Bouzas, Antía, and Lorenzo Casini, eds. Migration in the Making of the Gulf Space: Social, Political, and Cultural Dimensions. New York and Oxford: Berghahn, 2022.

Ménard, Anaïs. Integrating Strangers: Sherbro Identity and The Politics of Reciprocity along the Sierra Leonean Coast. New York and Oxford: Berghahn, 2023.

Middleton, Alan. The Informal Sector in Ecuador: Artisans, Entrepreneurs and Precarious Family Firms. Oxford and New York: Routledge, 2023.

Mirsultan, Aysima, Eric Schluessel, and Eset Sulaiman, eds. Community Still Matters: Uyghur Culture and Society in Central Asian Context. Copenhagen: NIAS Press, 2022.

Mizrahi, Terry. From Residency to Retirement: Physicians’ Career Over a Professional Lifetime. New Brunswick, NJ: Rutgers University Press, 2021.

Moradian, Manijeh. This Flame Within: Iranian Revolutionaries in the United States. Durham, NC: Duke University Press, 2022.

Muehlebach, Andrea. A Vital Frontier: Water Insurgencies in Europe. Durham, NC: Duke University Press, 2023.

Nascimento, Joana. Working the Fabric: Resourcefulness, Belonging and Island Life in Scotland’s Harris Tweed Industry. New York and Oxford: Berghahn, 2023.

Navarro, Tami. Virgin Capital: Race, Gender, and Financialization in the U.S. Virgin Islands. Albany, NY: SUNY Press, 2021.

Neely, Megan Tobias. Hedged Out: Inequality and Insecurity on Wall Street. Oakland, CA: University of California Press, 2022.

Newman, Katherine S. and Elisabeth S. Jacobs. Moving the Needle: What Tight Labor Markets Do for the Poor. Oakland, CA: University of California Press, 2023.

Page, Joanna. Decolonial Ecologies: The Reinvention of Natural History in Latin American Art. Cambridge: Open Book Publishers, 2023.

Park, Joowon. Belonging to a House Divided: The Violence of the North Korean Resettlement Process. Oakland, CA: University of California Press, 2022.

Parkinson, Sarah E. Beyond the Lines: Social Networks and Palestinian Militant Organizations in Wartime Lebanon. Ithaca, NY: Cornell University Press, 2023.

Pearson, Thomas W. An Ordinary Future: Margaret Mead, the Problem of Disability, and a Child Born Different. Oakland, CA: University of California Press, 2023.

Pease, Bob. Undoing Privilege: Unearned Advantage and Systemic Injustice in an Unequal World. London: Zed Books, 2021.

Pilkey, Orrin H., Norma J. Longo, William J. Neal, Nelson G. Rangel-Buitrago, Keith C. Pilkey, and Hannah L. Hayes. Vanishing Sands: Losing Beaches to Mining. Durham, NC: Duke University Press, 2023.

Pillay, Suren, ed. On the Subject of Citizenship: Late Colonialism in the World Today. London: Bloomsbury Academic, 2023. 

Plaster, Joseph. Kids on the Street: Queer Kinship and Religion in San Francisco’s Tenderloin. Durham, NC: Duke University Press, 2023.

Prentice, Michael M. Supercorporate: Distinction and Participation in Post-Hierarchy South Korea. Redwood City, CA: Stanford University Press, 2022.

Price, Charles. Rastafari: The Evolution of a People and Their Identity. New York: NYU Press, 2022.

Ravenelle, Alexandrea J. Side Hustle Safety Net: How Vulnerable Workers Survive Precarious Times. Oakland, CA: University of California Press, 2023.

Rexhepi, Piro. White Enclosures: Racial Capitalism and Coloniality Along the Balkan Route. Durham, NC: Duke University Press, 2022.

Rodima-Taylor, Daivi, and Parker Shipton, eds. Land and the Mortgage: History, Culture, Belonging. New York and Oxford: Berghahn, 2022.

Romero, Mercy. Toward Camden. Durham, NC: Duke University Press, 2021.

Ruiz-Serna, Daniel. When Forests Run Amok: War and Its Afterlives in Indigenous and Afro-Colombian Territories.Durham, NC: Duke University Press, 2023.

Sachedina, Amal. Cultivating the Past, Living the Modern: The Politics of Time in the Sultanate of Oman. Ithaca, NY: Cornell University Press, 2021.

Safransky, Sara. The City after Property: Abandonment and Repair in Postindustrial Detroit. Durham, NC: Duke University Press, 2023.

Sandelson, Jasmin. My Girls: The Power of Friendship in a Poor Neighborhood. Oakland, CA: University of California Press, 2023.

Sangaramoorthy, Thurka. Landscapes of Care: Immigration and Health in Rural America. Chapel Hill, NC: University of North Carolina Press, 2023.

de Sardan, Jean-Pierre Olivier and Emmanuelle Piccoli. Cash Transfers in Context: An Anthropological Perspective. New York and Oxford: Berghahn, 2023.

Sarreal, Julia J. S. Yerba Mate: The Drink that Shaped a Nation. Oakland, CA: University of California Press, 2022.

Saxer, Martin. Places in Knots: Remoteness and Connectivity in the Himalayas and Beyond. Ithaca, NY: Cornell University Press, 2023.

Scarborough, William J. Gendered Places: The Landscape of Local Gender Norms Across the United States. Philadelphia, PA: Temple University Press, 2023.

Schields, Chelsea. Offshore Attachments: Oil and Intimacy in the Caribbean. Oakland, CA: University of California Press, 2023.

Schöneich, Svenja. Living on a Time Bomb: Local Negotiations of Oil Extraction in a Mexican Community. New York and Oxford: Berghahn, 2023.

Schuster, Caroline E. Forecasts: A Story of Weather and Finance at the Edge of Disaster. Toronto: University of Toronto Press, 2023.

Scott, Sonya, Kean Birch, Richard Wellen, Audrey Laurin-Lamothe, eds. Business and Society: A Critical Introduction. London: Bloomsbury Academic, 2023.

Shea, Jeanne, Katrina Moore, and Hong Zhang. Beyond Filial Piety: Rethinking Aging and Caregiving in Contemporary East Asian Societies. New York and Oxford: Berghahn, 2022.

Shih, Elena. Manufacturing Freedom: Sex Work, Anti-Trafficking Rehab, and the Racial Wages of Rescue. Oakland, CA: University of California Press, 2023.

Shin, HaeRan, ed. North Korean Defectors in Diaspora: Identities, Mobilities, and Resettlements. Lanham, MD: Lexington Books, 2022.

Skafish, Peter. Rough Metaphysics: The Speculative Thought and Mediumship of Jane Roberts. Minneapolis, MN: University of Minnesota Press, 2023.

Smith, James H. The Eyes of the World: Mining the Digital Age in the Eastern DR Congo. Chicago: University of Chicago Press, 2021.

Sobering, Katherine. The People’s Hotel: Working for Justice in Argentina. Durham, NC: Duke University Press, 2022.

Solomon, Harris. Lifelines: The Traffic of Trauma. Durham, NC: Duke University Press, 2022.

Steedman, Robin. Creative Hustling: Women Making and Distributing Films from Nairobi. Cambridge, MA: MIT Press, 2023.

Stoetzer, Bettina. Ruderal City: Ecologies of Migration, Race, and Urban Nature in Berlin. Durham, NC: Duke University Press, 2022.

Swanson, Heather Anne. Spawning Modern Fish: Transnational Comparison in the Making of Japanese Salmon. Seattle, WA: University of Washington Press, 2022.

Syvertsen, Jennifer Leigh. Dangerous Love: Sex Work, Drug Use, and the Pursuit of Intimacy in Tijuana, Mexico. Oakland, CA: University of California Press, 2022.

Takeyama, Akiko. Involuntary Consent: The Illusion of Choice in Japan’s Adult Video Industry. Redwood City, CA: Stanford University Press, 2023.

Taylor, Timothy D. Working Musicians: Labor and Creativity in Film and Television Production. Durham, NC: Duke University Press, 2023.

Thimm, Viola. Shopping with Allah: Muslim Pilgrimage, Gender and Consumption in a Globalised World. London: UCL Press, 2023.

Trémon, Anne-Christine. Diaspora Space-Time: Transformations of a Chinese Emigrant Community. Ithaca, NY: Cornell University Press, 2022.

Turner, Sarah, Annuska Derks, and Jean-François Rousseau. Fragrant Frontier: Global Spice Entanglements from the Sino-Vietnamese Uplands. Copenhagen: NIAS Press, 2022.

White, Daniel. Administering Affect: Pop-Culture Japan and the Politics of Anxiety. Redwood City, CA: Stanford University Press, 2022.

Willis, Graham Denyer. Keep the Bones Alive: Missing People and the Search for Life in Brazil. Oakland, CA: University of California Press, 2022.

Winchell, Mareike. After Servitude: Elusive Property and the Ethics of Kinship in Bolivia. Oakland, CA: University of California Press, 2022.

Wolf-Powers, Laura. University City: History, Race, and Community in the Era of the Innovation District. Philadelphia, PA: University of Pennsylvania Press, 2022.

Wright, Andrea. Between Dreams and Ghosts: Indian Migration and Middle Eastern Oil. Redwood City, CA: Stanford University Press, 2022.

Zarsadiaz, James. Resisting Change in Suburbia: Asian Immigrants and Frontier Nostalgia in Los Angeles. Oakland, CA: University of California Press, 2022.

Zhang, Lin. The Labor of Reinvention: Entrepreneurship in the New Chinese Digital Economy. New York: Columbia University Press, 2023.

License
Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0)
Comments
20
?
Login to discuss
?
Yahov Mick:

Your writing is so engaging. I couldn't stop reading! Baby reveal

?
Slope Game:

Grant, Andrea Mariko, and Yolana Pringle. 2021. Anexiety in and about Africa: Multidisciplinary Perspectives and Approaches. slope game

?
fgreg fgerg:

I'm absolutely infatuated with this post.افضل شركة مكافحة حشرات بالمدينة المنورة



lily lily:

It focuses on the Slope anthropology of work and related topics, exploring various aspects of labor, employment, and workplace cultures from an anthropological perspective.

?
kaiden Ford:

Thank you for the information.

drywall companies in Chimney Hill

?
kalyl cie:

thank

?
kalyl cie:

I recommend reaching melon playground out to Samuel Weeks, the Book Reviews Editor, at the email address provided ([email protected]).

?
laura lorde:

Thank you for sharing Garten Of Banban the list of books available for review in Exertions.

?
alan cubero:

I recommend checking the pizza tower Exertions website or contacting the publication directly for the most up-to-date information on books available for review.

?
otis jame:

Thank you for among us providing the list of titles available for review in The Anthropology of Work Review.

?
Jack Ali:

Massage therapy can be a great way to relieve sciatica pain. A professional massage therapist can help to loosen the muscles and reduce tension in the affected area, which can help to reduce the pressure on the sciatic nerve. Additionally, massage can help to increase blood flow to the affected area, which can help to reduce inflammation and relieve pain. check this site out

?
Kath Wilson:

Thank you for sharing this with www.austincleancarpet.com/contact

?
lemie uxhelmsis:

Descriptions can be found at the publishers’ websites. shower remodeling near me

?
Jack Ali:

Movers work hard to ensure that your belongings are transported safely and efficiently, often working long hours and dealing with heavy and awkward items. Tipping your movers is a way to show your appreciation for their hard work and dedication to making your move as smooth as possible. Transport Scholarship

Garrett Matthews:

Give others your full attention and really hear them out

snake game

?
laura lorde:

yep

Stefan Heisl:

Anyway, thanks for the great article. It is well written and has an excellent structured list of books.

Regards,

Andersen

Stefan Heisl:

An excellent selection of books. I had just finished reading a book and was thinking of starting something new. I will definitely read some of this and let you know.

?
Yang Ruflo:

Any book for review should be given the proper credit it is due, great job to this team!

www.commercialcleaningwellington.co.nz/

?
Fallon Eunice:

Thanks for your announcement. I feel great to read the reviews from you. Let’s keep up stumble guys online

Society for the Anthropology of Work
Published with