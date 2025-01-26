AWR Special Issue on Organizing Domestic Work Published

We are delighted to announce the publication of the December 2024 issue of the Anthropology of Work Review. The issue is a special issue on Organizing Domestic Work: The Limits of Regulations in the Wake of the ILO Domestic Workers Convention, co-edited by guest editors Alana Glaser and Cati Coe.

Preview Image

Photo by Vilma Gallenero, licensed under CC BY-NC-ND.