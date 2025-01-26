AWR Special Issue on Organizing Domestic Work Published

Login to discuss
The special issue considers the limits of regulations in the wake of the ILO Domestic Workers Convention.
We are delighted to announce the publication of the December 2024 issue of the Anthropology of Work Review. The issue is a special issue on Organizing Domestic Work: The Limits of Regulations in the Wake of the ILO Domestic Workers Convention, co-edited by guest editors Alana Glaser and Cati Coe.
Photo by Vilma Gallenero, licensed under CC BY-NC-ND.