Published on Jan 26, 2025

AWR Special Issue on Organizing Domestic Work Published

The special issue considers the limits of regulations in the wake of the ILO Domestic Workers Convention.

by Arnaud Kaba
We are delighted to announce the publication of the December 2024 issue of the Anthropology of Work Review. The issue is a special issue on Organizing Domestic Work: The Limits of Regulations in the Wake of the ILO Domestic Workers Convention, co-edited by guest editors Alana Glaser and Cati Coe.

