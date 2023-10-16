Skip to main content
Society for the Anthropology of Work
Anthropology of Work Review (AWR) Launches Virtual Issue on Labor Organizing

The Anthropology of Work Review (AWR) is proud to present a curated virtual issue that features a selection of the work we have published on labor unions and organizing over the years.

The Anthropology of Work Review is delighted to launch a Virtual Issue that highlights our long-term commitment to understanding labor organizing and labor unions globally. We invite readers to engage with this curated collection of work on these topics that AWR has published over the last three decades.

 

https://anthrosource.onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/toc/10.1111/(ISSN)1548-1417.labor-unions-organizing

License
Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0)
