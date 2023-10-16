Anthropology of Work Review (AWR) Launches Virtual Issue on Labor Organizing

Login to discuss
The Anthropology of Work Review is delighted to launch a Virtual Issue that highlights our long-term commitment to understanding labor organizing and labor unions globally. We invite readers to engage with this curated collection of work on these topics that AWR has published over the last three decades.
https://anthrosource.onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/toc/10.1111/(ISSN)1548-1417.labor-unions-organizing