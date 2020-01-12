Skip to main content
Society for the Anthropology of Work
SearchLoginLogin or Signup
Announcements
Published on Jan 12, 2020

Apply for a SAW Research Grant

The Society for the Anthropology of Work invites proposals from graduate students and non-tenure-track scholars for a new small grant intended to support research on the anthropology of work.

Published onJan 12, 2020
Apply for a SAW Research Grant
·

The Society for the Anthropology of Work (SAW) invites proposals for a new small grant intended to support research on the anthropology of work, broadly defined. The maximum amount for each award is $1500. These funds will be disbursed directly to the grant recipient and can be used for expenses such as transportation (including mileage reimbursement), visa fees, housing, meals, and incidentals.

Submission Guidelines

A SAW Research Grant proposal consists of: 1) a 1000-word proposal narrative, including an overview of the project and its relevance to the anthropology of work, as well as a description of the proposed research activities, and 2) an itemized budget. Please send both documents as attachments in an email with the subject line “SAW Research Grant Application” to [email protected]

The deadline for this year’s SAW Research Grant competition is March 1, 2023. Awards can be disbursed as early as June 1, 2023.

Eligibility

The SAW Research Grant competition is open to current graduate students and post-PhD scholars who do not hold a tenure-track faculty position. Members of Society for Anthropology of Work will be prioritized for funding (join here; student memberships are free). Current members of the SAW Executive Board are not eligible to apply.

As a condition of the award, recipients will be expected to write a blog-length post about the research that the grant supported for Exertions, SAW’s short-form web publication, within three months of completing the research.

License
Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0)
Comments
2
?
Login to discuss
?
Abbot Abbot:

As a wine lover, I'm always on the lookout for a refrigerator that accommodates both food and beverages. The U-Line U-3024RGLOL-01 offers dedicated wine storage along with adjustable shelves for other items. Its dual-zone cooling ensures my wine collection is stored at the perfect temperature, making it a must-have for fellow oenophiles. best built in fridge

?
Jack Ali:

Moving can be a daunting task, but finding the right moving service can make the process much easier. There are many factors to consider when choosing a moving service, including reliability, price, and reputation. Auto Transport Rates Wasatch County, Utah

Society for the Anthropology of Work
Published with