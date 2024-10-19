2024 SAW Business Meeting to Take Place Online

In keeping with the commitments to access and safety that the Society for the Anthropology of Work (SAW) has made for the 2024 Annual Meeting of the American Anthropological Association, our section will be holding its annual business meeting on Zoom. The meeting will take place on Wednesday, November 20, from 11:45am–12:45pm Eastern.

SAW members or anyone who is curious to learn more about our small, supportive, values-driven section is welcome to join the meeting here.