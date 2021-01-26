Call for Submissions: 2021 SAW Book Prize

The SAW Book Prize is awarded each year by the Society for the Anthropology of Work, a section of the American Anthropological Association. In 2021, the prize will be awarded to an edited volume showcasing ethnographies of work with a publication date of 2018 or later. The prize is awarded at the annual meeting of the American Anthropological Association and carries an award of $500 or $250 each in the case of multiple authors.

SAW invites submissions from all four subfields of anthropology from both authors and publishers; self-nominations are welcome. We use four key criteria to determine a book’s suitability for the prize:

Does the book as a whole highlight anthropological research on work, either descriptively or analytically?

Does the analysis go beyond surface description to generate new insights, interpretations, or explanations?

In addition to being of interest to anthropologists of work, does the book as a whole address anthropology more generally and/or broader issues of ongoing concern?

Is the book as a whole well-organized and written clearly?

The deadline for receipt of submissions for this year’s prize has been extended to June 1, 2021. Please send print copies of nominated titles to each of the individual committee members (listed below); if this is not possible, an ebook version can be considered instead. Nomination letters may be emailed to the committee chair, Jan English-Lueck.

We plan to announce the winner of the 2021 SAW Book Prize in early August.

2021 Prize Committee

Jan English-Lueck

Department of Anthropology

San Jose State University

One Washington Square

San Jose, CA 95192-0113

[email protected]

Lauren Hayes

Department of Anthropology

Wayne State University

3054 Faculty/Admin Building

656 W. Kirby St.

Detroit, MI 48202

[email protected]

Ieva Jusionyte

Department of Anthropology

Box 1921

Brown University

Providence, RI 02912

[email protected]

Carrie Lane

Department of American Studies, GH-313

California State University, Fullerton

Fullerton, CA 92831

[email protected]