Call for editors - The Anthropology of Work Review

CALL FOR NOMINATIONS AND SELF-NOMINATIONS

The Executive Board of the Society for the Anthropology of Work (SAW) seeks nominations for editor(s) of The Anthropology of Work Review (AWR). Please submit your nominations by *September 15, 2024.* AWR is already moving in the direction of an editorial collective where editorial duties and decision-making are shared. We would like to expand this mission with our next editorial team. In this spirit while we welcome individual nominations, we particularly encourage nominations and inquiries from 2-3 colleagues who would like to build a collective editorial team together.

Editorial Terms: To preserve continuity, the journal has staggered terms for its editors. The new editor (s) will be appointed to begin service in January 2025. and pending Executive Board approval, the nominees will serve as editor(s) for a three-year period, starting in January 2025 and ending in December 2028. The new editor (s) replace outgoing co-Editor (Mythri Jegathesan). In January 2025, incoming editors(s) will join current co-Editor (Tarini Bedi) and for the first six months of service will be supported to learn the editorial processes by shadowing and minimally assisting with editorial duties. In June 2025 the new editor (s) will assume full leadership of the journal and will be invited to add another member (s) to the editorial collective as they need to replace outgoing editor Tarini Bedi who finishes her term in December 2026.

Editorial Expectations and Duties: Apart from managing the editorial submission and review process with authors and reviewers, editors are active participants in the Society for the Anthropology of Work. They are expected to participate in twice yearly SAW Executive Board meetings and the SAW business meeting. Editors also participate in expanding, appointing, and communicating with the journal’s editorial board and working with the publishing team at the AAA.

About Anthropology of Work Review

The Anthropology of Work Review is an international forum for multidisciplinary research on work and labor in the broadest sense. Our mission is to facilitate ethnographically-informed discussions of work politics and practices, including struggles over the absence of work, as well as to promote dialogue around a plurality of emerging theoretical, epistemological, and methodological approaches. The journal welcomes submissions that concern all aspects of human and nonhuman labor, from inquiries into its structure and organization to novel propositions for rethinking its implications and emerging forms. AWR welcomes perspectives that challenge metropolitan hegemonies of work and labor, linked as they are to historical and contemporary forms of patriarchy, racism, fascism, and colonialism.

The journal is especially committed to amplifying the scholarship of Black and Indigenous authors of color, and perspectives from feminist, queer, and other historically and currently underrepresented positionings. Our pages must be platforms for anti-racist, anti-colonial, and anti-patriarchal scholarship, and we expect as much from our authors, reviewers, readers, and future editors. In the journal, we endeavor to create a space for constructive feedback, mentorship, mutual care, and solidarity in the peer review, editorial, and publication process.

In tandem with the launching of SAW’s short-form web publication Exertions (editors, Arnaud Kaba and Hemangini Gupta) in 2019, our criteria for review and publication reflect our commitment to challenge exclusionary and discriminatory structures within academia and beyond. AWR strives to gather a plurality of perspectives that will enrich our ideas about labor and work, including its implications and organization, and that will contribute to the twin projects of challenging the anthropological canon and rebuilding anthropology based upon a still emerging set of anti-colonial, anti-racist, and anti-patriarchal principles.

How to apply

We seek both individual and collective nominations and inquiries from scholars of work and labor, broadly defined, who share AWR’s commitments and who can help further its mission, as outlined above. Self-nominations are also welcome. A completed nomination package includes: (1) a letter of application from the candidate or the collective that describes their vision for the editorship and their experience and suitability for the task of journal editing; and (2) curriculum vitae from the candidate/each of the members of the collective.

If you are nominating a colleague or group of colleagues, please provide a brief explanation of why you think they are well qualified, and also indicate whether you have made contact with them regarding their interest in the position (s).

Please submit your nominations and materials and direct any inquiries to the current editorial collective, co-editors Tarini Bedi and Mythri Jegathesan, at [email protected] by September 15, 2024. We encourage queries and discussions with those who are interested.