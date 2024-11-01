Book Review: The Tame and The Wild

Expression of Concern

It has come to the editors’ attention that this book review may contain material that is not reflective of the book’s actual contents. We are alerting readers to this concern while the author provides us with additional information and an independent assessment is made.

The Tame and The Wild: People and Animals After 1492, by Marcy Norton (2024). Cambridge, MA: Harvard University Press.

The Tame and The Wild, by historian Marcy Norton, explores the transformations in human-animal relationships in the Americas after 1492, blending environmental history, historical anthropology, and cultural ecology. Organized chronologically into three parts, the text probes the ontological divide between Indigenous and European worldviews, delving into ethical conflicts and environmental disruptions spanning four centuries. Through its interdisciplinary lens, this book examines the lasting consequences of post-1492 cultural collisions, offering perspectives on the evolving dynamics of human-animal interactions amid ecological and societal change.

The first part of the book details how Indigenous peoples and Europeans perceived nonhuman beings, highlighting contrasting perspectives from regions such as the Caribbean, Amazonia, and Mexico. Indigenous communities viewed nonhumans as sentient subjects, maintaining equilibrium through practices of predation and familiarization. Here, predation refers to the selective and mindful killing of animals for sustenance, in contrast to the indiscriminate and large-scale extermination of wildlife species practiced by the colonizers. The Indigenous people also acknowledged nonhuman agency, emotions, and desires through their collaborative relationships (with vassal animals) and competitive dynamics (with prey). These interactions revealed deep connections to their socio-ecological structures, ethology, and natural history.

In contrast, European settlers introduced anthropocentric and later capitalist worldviews that objectified nonhumans, treating them as commodities—either livestock, game, or vermin. This perspective was reinforced by early modern philosophers like Gómez Pereira, who prioritized human rationality over animal instinct, providing the philosophical justification for practices such as livestock husbandry. The resulting sociocultural-ecological imbalance was exacerbated by settler violence, disease, and ethnogenesis, as diverse groups engaged with nonhumans as both living and commodified entities, further altering the human-animal relationship.

As Norton shows, a protagonist holding these views was no other than Christopher Columbus, who asserted that controlling animals, particularly horses and dogs, was essential to maintaining dominance over the colonies and their inhabitants. Horses and Black slaves were even described as being “worth their weight in gold” (81). By the late-sixteenth century, major Indigenous groups had been subjugated and forced into labor for extractive industries, such as mining and pearl harvesting, to build New Spain. This systemic “dehumanization” of the Indigenous population also led to profound ecological transformations, including the introduction of invasive species and the extinction of native ones.

The second part of the book delves into the nuanced interplay between the concepts of the tame and the wild, while exploring nonhuman subjectivity. It contrasts Indigenous predation practices with European hunting traditions. Indigenous peoples also practiced a third process that Norton calls familiarization, in which wild animals were transformed into kin through naming and interaction, rather than being killed or bred in captivity. The author also highlights the gendered division of labor within Indigenous societies: men typically predated or fished, while women prepared food and safeguarded their families from insects, the sun, and harmful spirits. Even after religious conversion to Christianity, many Indigenous groups preserved their cultural practices surrounding the wild, a process that includes what the author terms the “Indigenization” of Christianity. Norton thoughtfully integrates the ethos of intersubjectivity and reciprocity into her thesis, emphasizing the subjectivity of prey and offering an animal-centered perspective on hunting. The author draws upon texts such as Earthly Things by Tlatelolco scholars and Historiae Animalium by Francisco Hernández to illustrate the Indigenous process of familiarization. These works exemplify a synthesis of Indigenous and European epistemologies, showcasing their respective approaches to interacting with the wild and the tame.

In the third part, the author explores the complex entanglements within the animated cosmogram, highlighting the dynamic system of human-nonhuman interactions during the colonial era—particularly how the wild was tamed and the domesticated was commodified. Although Europeans struggled to fully comprehend Indigenous cultures, they played a role in ending certain practices—such as human sacrifice, via which enslaved individuals and low-status commoners were victimized—and replacing others, including spirit possession and witchcraft. Simultaneously, nonhuman entities like horses and dogs became integrated into Indigenous societies—after horses, in particular, provided the Spanish with a decisive military advantage during their sixteenth-century invasion of central Mexico. For example, the Guajiro people of Colombia and Venezuela, along with the Guaykurú-speaking communities of Paraguay, Argentina, and Brazil, adopted equestrian ways of life.

The author also traces the evolving complexity of human-wildlife interactions, including the history of domesticated animals as companions. When Christopher Columbus arrived in the Caribbean in 1492, Indigenous peoples offered parrots (iegue), representing tamed animals, as gifts to foster social bonds. Over subsequent centuries, exotic iegue transitioned from Indigenous stewardship into being symbols of status in princely courts and, later, in urban households during the early modern period. By the late eighteenth century, monkeys and dogs had also become popular among wealthy merchants, nobles, and artisans, broadening the spectrum of exotic animal ownership.

The Tame and The Wild, compellingly argues that, prior to the colonial invasion, the Americas experienced a period of ecocentrism and moral extensionism, whereby Indigenous cultures valued nonhuman subjectivity and upheld socio-ecological systems rooted in equity for present generations as well as in future sustainable preservation. This balance was disrupted by the advent of anthropocentrism, driven by the colonial quest for resource accumulation and the rise of capitalism. With its foundations in Western economic history, capitalism institutionalized production and power systems that objectified both nature and nonhuman life—seen most graphically in the meat industry. The author also deserves praise for establishing the historical context in which the colonial Americas underwent profound cultural and ecological transformations. By subjugating both nonhumans and Indigenous peoples, the colonizers redefined interactions with nature, replacing Indigenous familiarization practices with European livestock husbandry. This shift not only reshaped the Americas but also impacted modes of interaction in Europe, leaving a legacy of environmental exploitation.

The text details a later shift from anthropocentrism to the ecocentrism found in sustainability science of the late modern period, reflecting a growing recognition of the interdependence between humans and nature. Aldo Leopold’s A Sand County Almanac (1949) is cited as a key work advocating for the sustainable use of natural resources and for wilderness management through ecologically oriented approaches. As Norton aptly observes, “this history is cause for hope as well as grief” (331), encouraging us to learn from past mistakes and seek alternatives to capitalism in ways that honor ancestral wisdom and counter the ongoing degradation of the environment. Overall, Norton’s insightful work invites its readers to draw parallels with other Indigenous communities, such as India’s Adivasi tribes, who similarly endured colonial exploitation and ecological disruption. The Tame and The Wild, thus, serves as a vital reminder of the resilience of Indigenous knowledge systems and the urgent need to integrate these perspectives into our collective response to today’s environmental crises.

Author Biography

Akashdeep Roy is a Senior Research Fellow in the Department of Humanities and Social Sciences at the Indian Institute of Science Education and Research (IISER), Pune. With interdisciplinary training in both natural and social sciences, Roy examines the more-than-human political ecology of human-elephant conflict (HEC) in North Bengal, India, employing a mixed-methods approach to investigate the drivers of HEC. He also incorporates the region’s environmental history and historical anthropology of Indigenous peoples and British colonizers, as well as the subjectivity and agency of nonhuman actors. His previous work spans animal behavior, environmental economics, and the human dimensions of wildlife conservation.