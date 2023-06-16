Skip to main content
Society for the Anthropology of Work
Search
Dashboard
caret-down
Login
Login or Signup
Home
Book Reviews
About
caret-down
Initiatives
caret-down
Publications
caret-down
Introduction and Call for Submissions
The Jobs We've Had: An Introduction
by
Carrie Lane
JF
CL
Published: Jun 16, 2023
June 2023
In the Name of Love: How Invaluable Work Rarely Pays but Can Make Life Worth Living
by
Melissa Zavala
JF
MZ
Published: Jun 16, 2023
Another Job for Another Crisis
by
Ben Slightom
JF
BS
Published: Jun 16, 2023
Doing The Right Thing
by
Jong-Bum Kwon
JF
JK
Published: Jun 16, 2023
Impermanent Work In and Out of Academia
by
Maureen Meyers
JF
MM
Published: Jun 16, 2023
The Work I've Done
by
James Loucky
JF
JL
Published: Jun 16, 2023
August 2023
Those Were the Days, My Friend: Student Jobs When College Was More Affordable
by
Jim Weil
JF
JW
Published: Aug 16, 2023
The Wedding Harpist’s Lament: Or, how I became an ethnographer
by
Janet Vertesi
JF
JV
Published: Aug 16, 2023
September 2023
Pursuing Anthropology Illegally: A Labor of Love, Hurt, and Rage
by
Ana Ivasiuc
AI
Published: Sep 30, 2023
Working on a Tourist Train
by
Pamela Runestad
JF
PR
Published: Sep 30, 2023
November 2023
Anthropology in Customer Service
by
Jessica Sujata Chandras
JC
Published: Dec 08, 2023
Reworking the script: education, ritual, catharsis
by
Keith Egan
KE
Published: Dec 08, 2023
December 2023
Academic Underbelly Grad School Jobs and Academic Underbelly Realities
by
Karen Stocker
KS
Published: Dec 08, 2023
Jobs, Work, Class, and Public Education: The Work to Become an Anthropologist in Argentina
by
Mariano Perelman
MP
Published: Dec 08, 2023
January 2024
My Time as a Care Worker and How It Made Me an Anthropologist
by
hagwil hayetsk / Charles Menzies
HM
Published: Jan 02, 2024
(Farm)work as/of Participant Observation
by
Susannah Chapman
SC
Published: Jan 02, 2024
Society for the Anthropology of Work
RSS
Legal
Published with