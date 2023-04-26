Exertions

Launched in 2019, Exertions is the short-form web publication of the Society for the Anthropology of Work. With Exertions, SAW aims to accelerate the exchange of ideas between scholars of work and their interlocutors, as well as to challenge assumptions about what kinds of scholarship “count” in the academy.

We welcome submissions including but not limited to fieldwork vignettes, theoretical provocations, and works of public scholarship. By offering the option of open peer review, Exertions will also allow readers to trace how scholarly work evolves from initial submission to finished product. Inquiries can be sent to Josh Fisher at [email protected].

Book reviews that previously appeared in the Anthropology of Work Review now appear in Exertions. We maintain a list of books available for review. Publishers may send review copies to Associate Editor Samuel Weeks, Thomas Jefferson University, Ravenhill Mansion 301, 4201 Henry Avenue, Philadelphia, PA 19144.

Authors retain their copyright to all content published in Exertions, which appears under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International license unless otherwise indicated.