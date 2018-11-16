Eric R. Wolf Prize Recipients

2022

Matthew Webb, “‘Artisans, Creativity, and Ethics: “Skill Regimes” in a Mumbai Fashion Export House”

2021

Ramsha Usman, “‘Decoding Designers: The Work of Responsibility and Innovation for Accessibility”

2020

Spencer Kaplan, “‘Bringing Your Full Self to Work’: The Fashioning of LGBTQ Bankers on Wall Street”

2018

Juan Manuel del Nido, “Inscription: Wolf’s Power, a Taxi Ficha, and the Reproduction of an Argentine Workers’ Union”

2017

Marcel LaFlamme, “Profession as Timekeeping Device”

2016

Mary Elizabeth Schmid, “Tomatero Circuit of Southern Appalachia-South Florida”

2015

Mary Wilhoit, “EnGendering the State: Women’s Work and Peru’s 2012 Agrarian Census”

2014

Bryan Moorefield, “Exceptional Protections: Contracts, Temporality, and Mexican Guestworkers”

2013

Samuel Weeks, “Longing for ‘Normal’ Post-Fordism: Cape Verdean Labor Power on a Lisbon Periphery in Crisis”

2012

Rachel Wright, “Who’s the Boss? The Matryoshka Power and Governance in Nonprofit Organizations”

2011

June Hee Kwon, “Rhythm of Circulation: Visas, Labor, and the Bodies of Korean Chinese Migrants in the Age of Transnational Commuting”

Jeffrey Hoelle, “The Ranchers of Acre, Brazil: Elite Status and Work in an Environmental State”

2006

Troy Wilson, “Migrant Brokers of the Global Tongue: A Case Study in Guadalajara, Mexico”

2005

Laurie Duthie, “White Collars with Chinese Characteristics: Global Capitalism and the Formation of a Social Identity”

2004

Kelly Feltault, “‘We’re Our Own Boss’: Gendered Class Consciousness and White Privilege among Hooper’s Island Crab Pickers”

2003

Ariana Hernandez-Reguant, “Artistic Labor and Contractual Citizenship in the Cuban Culture Industries”