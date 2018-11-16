Recipients from 1999–2008 • Recipients from 2019–Present
|Sara Ann Wylie, Fractivism: Corporate Bodies and Chemical Bonds
|Sophia Roosth, Synthetic: How Life Got Made
|Sareeta Amrute, Encoding Race, Encoding Class: Indian IT Workers in Berlin
|Emilia Sanabria, Plastic Bodies: Sex Hormones and Menstrual Suppression in Brazil
|Eben Kirksey, Emergent Ecologies
|Everett Yuehong Zhang, The Impotence Epidemic: Men’s Medicine and Sexual Desire in Contemporary China
|Gabriella Coleman, Hacker, Hoaxer, Whistleblower, Spy: The Many Face of Anonymous
|S. Lochlann Jain, Malignant: How Cancer Becomes Us
|Adriana Petryna, When Experiments Travel: Clinical Trials and the Global Search for Human Subjects
|Heather Paxson, The Life of Cheese: Crafting Food and Value in America
|Rene Almeling, Sex Cells: The Medical Market for Eggs and Sperm
|Alexander Edmonds, Pretty Modern: Beauty, Sex, and Plastic Surgery in Brazil
|Elly Teman, Birthing a Mother: The Surrogate Body and the Pregnant Self
|Emily Martin, Bipolar Expeditions: Mania and Depression in American Culture