Recipients from 2009–2018 • Recipients from 2019–Present
|João Biehl, Will to Live: AIDS Therapies and the Politics of Survival
|Marcia Inhorn, Local Babies, Global Science: Gender, Religion and In Vitro Fertilization in Egypt
|Jan English-Lueck, Cultures@SiliconValley
|Joseph Dumit, Picturing Personhood: Brain Scans and Biomedical Identity
|Cori Hayden, When Nature Goes Public: The Making and Unmaking of Bioprospecting in Mexico
|Lucy Suchman, for the body of her work
|Stefan Helmreich, Silicon Second Nature: Culturing Artificial Life in a Digital World
|David Hess, for the body of his work
|Rayna Rapp, Testing Women, Testing the Fetus: The Impact of Amniocentesis in America