Recipients from 1999–2008 • Recipients from 2009–2018
2022
Winner
Adriana Petryna, Horizon Work: At the Edges of Knowledge in an Age of Runaway Climate Change
Honorable Mention
Noah Tamarkin, Genetic Afterlives: Black Jewish Indigeneity in South Africa
2021
Winner
Alex Blanchette, Porkopolis: American Animality, Standardized Life, and the Factory Farm
Honorable Mention
Radhika Govindrajan, Animal Intimacies: Interspecies Relatedness in India’s Central Himalayas
2020
Winner
Mythri Jegathesan, Tea and Solidarity: Tamil Women and Work in Postwar Sri Lanka
Honorable Mention
Alondra Nelson, The Social Life of DNA: Race, Reparations, and Reconciliation After the Genome
2019
Winner
Lilly Irani, Chasing Innovation: Making Entrepreneurial Citizens in Modern India
Honorable Mention
Juno Salazar Parreñas, Decolonizing Extinction: The Work of Care in Orangutan Rehabilitation