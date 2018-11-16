Recipients from 1999–2008 • Recipients from 2009–2018

2022

Winner

Adriana Petryna, Horizon Work: At the Edges of Knowledge in an Age of Runaway Climate Change

Honorable Mention

Noah Tamarkin, Genetic Afterlives: Black Jewish Indigeneity in South Africa

2021

Winner

Alex Blanchette, Porkopolis: American Animality, Standardized Life, and the Factory Farm

Honorable Mention

Radhika Govindrajan, Animal Intimacies: Interspecies Relatedness in India’s Central Himalayas

2020

Winner

Mythri Jegathesan, Tea and Solidarity: Tamil Women and Work in Postwar Sri Lanka

Honorable Mention

Alondra Nelson, The Social Life of DNA: Race, Reparations, and Reconciliation After the Genome

2019

Winner

Lilly Irani, Chasing Innovation: Making Entrepreneurial Citizens in Modern India

Honorable Mention

Juno Salazar Parreñas, Decolonizing Extinction: The Work of Care in Orangutan Rehabilitation