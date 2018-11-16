Bylaws

Bylaws of the Society for the Anthropology of Work, a section of the American Anthropological Association

as amended June 7, 2017

Article I. Name

1. The Organization shall be known as the Society for the Anthropology of Work (SAW), a section of the American Anthropological Association (AAA).

Article II. Purpose

1. The purposes for which SAW is formed are (a) to advance the study of work in all its aspects, by anthropologists from all areas of the discipline; and (b) to encourage the communication of such study.

Article III. Powers

1. SAW shall be autonomous in all matters with regard to its purposes so long as they are not prohibited by law and are not reserved by the AAA’s articles of incorporation or bylaws to the AAA or its Executive Board, or where a decision constitutes a clear and present danger to the profession or the Association.

2. SAW shall adopt and maintain Bylaws.

Article IV. Membership

1. Membership in SAW shall be open to any interested person who supports the stated purposes of SAW and who is a member of the AAA.

2. Any regular member in good standing shall be eligible to hold elective or appointive office, participate in the scientific program, receive publications, vote to elect officers, and participate in the transaction of other business of SAW.

3. Institutional subscribers to SAW publications are not regular members. All organizations that pay the stipulated fees to SAW shall receive the regular issues of the Anthropology of Work Review and may receive any other publications.

Article V. Dues

1. The Executive Board shall propose annual dues for members and subscription fees for organizations to the annual SAW Business Meeting. These proposals may include rates for special categories.

2. Any member in arrears in the payment of dues shall lose all privileges of membership.

Article VI. Officers

1. SAW shall have eight elected officers on its Executive Board: a) President, b) President-Elect c) Secretary, d) Treasurer, e) Past-President, f-g) two Student Representatives, and an h) At-Large Representative.

2. The President shall be the presiding officer of the annual SAW Business Meeting, any special SAW meetings, and any meetings of the Executive Board. After having served one year as President-Elect (see Article VI.3), the President shall take office at the Annual Meeting of the AAA when the term of the preceding President ends. The term of office of the President shall be three years, running from the end of that SAW Business Meeting to the end of the third thereafter. Ordinarily, a President shall not serve two consecutive three-year terms.

3. The President-Elect shall take office at the end of the SAW Business Meeting at the first AAA Annual Meeting after her/his election, one year before the term of the current President ends, and assist her/him in whatever activities are mutually agreed upon. The President-Elect shall take office as President one year later, at the end of the SAW Business Meeting at the AAA Annual Meeting when the term of the current President ends.

4. The Secretary shall keep and circulate minutes of all SAW Business Meetings and Executive Board meetings. S/he shall also maintain the records of correspondence and other incidental documents of the Organization. The Secretary shall be elected for a term of three years, running from the end of the SAW Business Meeting at the first AAA Annual Meeting after her/his election through the end of the third one thereafter.

5. The Treasurer shall prepare a budget for SAW, oversee AAA maintenance of the membership list and Section finances, and generally have responsibility for instruments incurring Section liabilities. The Treasurer shall be elected for a term of three years, running from the end of the SAW Business Meeting at the first AAA Annual Meeting after her/his election through the end of the third one thereafter.

6. The Past-President shall be the immediate past-president of SAW and shall serve during the first two years of her/his successor’s term. The Past-President shall assist the current president in whatever activities are mutually agreed upon, including presiding in her/his absence.

7. The two Student Representatives shall be elected in alternate years and serve two-year terms, each running from the end of the SAW Business Meeting at the first AAA Annual Meeting after her/his election through the end of the second one thereafter. Candidates shall have completed all requirements for the Ph.D. except the defense of the dissertation or the equivalent.

8. The At-Large Representative shall provide feedback from the membership and help the President and the Executive Board develop and implement strategy for the Organization. The At-Large Representative shall be elected for a term of three years, running from the end of the SAW Business Meeting at the first AAA Annual meeting after her/his election through the end of the third one thereafter.

9. The General Editor shall superintend publications and editorial activities of SAW and serve as editor of the Anthropology of Work Review. S/he shall submit a draft budget for approval to the Executive Board not less than thirty (30) days before its AAA due date. The General Editor shall be appointed by the Executive Board for a renewable term of three years, ideally starting at the end of a SAW Business Meeting at the AAA Annual Meeting.

10. The President shall supervise the Executive Board in appointing additional board members as deemed appropriate, such as A) the Anthropology News column editor, B) a Reviews Editor for the Anthropology of Work Review, and C) one or more Program Editors to evaluate proposals and help arrange sessions and other events for the AAA Annual Meeting.

Article VII. Executive Board

1. The Executive Board shall consist of the eight elected officers, plus the General Editor of the Anthropology of Work Review and any other appointed officers.

2. Subject to directions and limitations imposed by the members of SAW, the Executive Board shall have the authority to govern SAW between annual Business Meetings and to take, on behalf of SAW, all actions consistent with these Bylaws.

3. The Executive Board shall meet at least once annually, at the time of the AAA Annual Meeting, and may meet additionally at the request of the President.

Article VIII. Meetings

1. SAW shall hold an annual Business Meeting for members and other interested persons at the time of the AAA Annual Meeting. At this meeting, the President and General Editor, and other such officers as deemed appropriate by the Executive Board, shall report on their activities.

2. The date and place of this meeting shall be disclosed to the members of SAW in advance.

3. A special meeting of SAW may be called by the Executive Board or upon written request of five (5) percent of SAW members.

Article IX. Quorum

1. Five (5) percent of the regular members in good standing shall constitute a quorum at the annual Business Meeting.

2. A majority of all members of the Executive Board shall constitute a quorum for the business of this Board.

Article X. Nominations

1. Candidates for elective office shall be nominated by the Executive Board, a nominations committee, and/or by members. All candidates must be members in good standing of SAW.

2. The Executive Board shall appoint a Nominations Committee of three members.

3. Five (5) percent of the members in good standing may nominate by mail candidate(s) for any office, provided that the nomination is received in writing by the Nominations Committee in a timely fashion.

4. Whenever possible, two (2) persons shall be nominated for each vacant office. These nominations shall be made known to the membership by publication in the Anthropology of Work Review in June of each election year.

5. The President shall inform the prospective nominee of the probable extent of the burden of the office. A nomination becomes effective only upon filing with the President a statement of willingness and ability to devote such time to the affairs of SAW as necessary to the effective execution of office.

Article XI. Elections

1. Elections of SAW Officers shall take place at the appropriate time via the AAA’s regular spring elections.

Article XII. Referenda

1. A referendum may be conducted by mail ballot at any time upon initiation of the Executive Board, or upon receipt by the President of a petition signed by five (5) percent of the members in good standing. A majority of votes received shall constitute a favorable vote.

Article XIII. Finances

1. The fiscal year of SAW shall be that of the calendar year.

2. The income from annual dues and from investments and other sources shall constitute a working fund, available for operating expenses consistent with the purposes of SAW.

3. No financial obligation in excess of funds available in the treasury shall be assumed by the Executive Board or by an officer on behalf of SAW. An exception is that, for the purposes of this section, estimated receipts from annual dues and other accounts receivable for the current year may be considered as available funds.

Article XIV. Amendments

1. These Bylaws may be amended by the members of SAW by mail ballot, provided that a proposed amendment is approved by two-thirds (2/3) of the votes cast.

2. Amendments may be proposed by the Executive Board or by five (5) percent of the members in good standing.