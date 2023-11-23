Skip to main content
Society for the Anthropology of Work
Book Review: Markets of Civilization
by
Mohammed Salih
SW
MS
Published: Nov 23, 2023
Book review of Muriam Haleh Davis's Markets of Civilization: Islam and Racial Capitalism in Algeria (2022)
Book Review: In the Shadow of Tungurahua
by
Ian Skoggard
IS
SW
Published: Oct 28, 2023
Book review of A. J. Faas's In the Shadow of Tungurahua: Disaster Politics in Highland Ecuador (2022)
Book Review: Resistance to the Current
by
Deepa Kylasam Iyer
SW
DI
Published: Sep 05, 2023
Book review of Johan Soderberg and Maxigas's Resistance to the Current: The Dialectics of Hacking (2022)
Book Review: Making Better Coffee
by
Alexander Centner
SW
AC
Published: Aug 22, 2023
Book review of Edward F. Fischer's Making Better Coffee: How Maya Farmers and Third Wave Tastemakers Create Value (2022)
Book Review: Love and Liberation
by
Anshul Rai Sharma
SW
AS
Published: Aug 15, 2023
Book review of Lauren Carruth’s Love and Liberation: Humanitarian Work in Ethiopia’s Somali Region (2021)
Book Review: Work of Gender
by
Chris McMorran
SW
CM
Published: Jun 27, 2023
Book review of Gitte Marianne Hansen and Fabio Gygi's edited volume The Work of Gender: Service, Performance, and Fantasy in Contemporary Japan (2022)
Book Review: Cannibal Capitalism
by
Katherine McNally
SW
KM
Published: Jun 21, 2023
Book review of Nancy Fraser's Cannibal Capitalism: How Our System Is Devouring Democracy, Care, and the Planet – and What We Can Do About It (2022)
Book Review: In the Skin of the City
by
Melusi Nkomo
SW
MN
Published: May 26, 2023
Book review of António Tomás's In the Skin of the City: Spatial Transformations in Luanda (2022)
Book Review: Beyond the Wage
by
Ludovic Bakebek
SW
LB
Published: May 22, 2023
Book review of Monteith et al.'s Beyond the Wage: Ordinary Work in Diverse Economies (2021)
Book Review: Ambulance Chasers
by
Gabriel Winslow-Yost
SW
GW
Published: Apr 19, 2023
Book review of Abraham Adams's Ambulance Chasers (2022)
Book Review: The Pursuit of Pleasurable Work
by
Deepa Kylasam Iyer
SW
DI
Published: Mar 27, 2023
Book review of Trevor H. J. Marchand's The Pursuit of Pleasurable Work: Craftwork in Twenty-First Century England (2021)
Book Review: Women Migrants in Southern China and Taiwan
by
Etienne Bourel
SW
EB
Published: Mar 05, 2023
Book review of Beatrice Zani's Women Migrants in Southern China and Taiwan: Mobilities, Digital Economies and Emotions (2021)
Book Review: Chinese Village Life Today
by
Soumya Mishra
SW
SM
Published: Feb 28, 2023
Book review of Gonçalo Santos's Chinese Village Life Today: Building Families in an Age of Transition (2021)
Book Review: Everyday Dirty Work
by
Gustavo H. R. Santos
SW
GS
Published: Jan 12, 2023
Book review of Wilfredo Alvarez's Everyday Dirty Work: Invisibility, Communication, and Immigrant Labor (2022)
Book Review: A Feast of Flowers
by
Yui Sasajima
SW
YS
Published: Jan 06, 2023
Book review of Christopher Krupa's A Feast of Flowers: Race, Labor, and Postcolonial Capitalism in Ecuador (2022)
Book Review: Progressive Dystopia
by
William F. Stafford, Jr.
SW
WJ
Published: Dec 30, 2022
Book review of Savannah Shange's Progressive Dystopia: Abolition, Antiblackness, and Schooling in San Francisco (2019)
Book Review: Why Would I Be Married Here?
by
Parijat Jha
SW
PJ
Published: Dec 28, 2022
Book review of Reena Kukreja's Why Would I Be Married Here?: Marriage Migration and Dispossession in Neoliberal India (2022)
Book Review: Merchant Kings
by
Tamar Law
SW
TL
Published: Dec 16, 2022
Book review of Albert Schrauwers' Merchant Kings: Corporate Governmentality in the Dutch Colonial Empire, 1815–1870 (2021)
Book Review: Unintended Lessons of Revolution
by
Finn West
SW
FW
Published: Dec 12, 2022
Book review of Tanalís Padilla's Unintended Lessons of Revolution: Student Teachers and Political Radicalism in Twentieth-Century Mexico (2021)
Book Review: Afterlives of Data
by
Jeonghun Kim
SW
JK
Published: Dec 06, 2022
Book review of Mary F. E. Ebeling's Afterlives of Data: Life and Debt under Capitalist Surveillance (2022)
Book Review: Uncertainty by Design
by
Stefan Ivanovski
SW
SI
Published: Dec 01, 2022
Book review of Limor Samimian-Darash's Uncertainty by Design: Preparing for the Future with Scenario Technology (2022)
Book Review: Waste Worlds
by
Malavika Narayan
SW
MN
Published: Nov 30, 2022
Book review of Jacob Doherty's Waste Worlds: Inhabiting Kampala’s Infrastructures of Disposability (2022)
Book Review: The Many Futures of Work
by
Deepa Kylasam Iyer
SW
DI
Published: Nov 30, 2022
Book review of Creticos et al.'s The Many Futures of Work: Rethinking Expectations and Broadening Molds (2021)
Book Review: Building Back Better in India
by
Tilde Siglev
SW
TS
Published: Nov 28, 2022
Book review of Raja Swamy's Building Back Better in India: Development, NGOs, and Artisanal Fishers after the 2004 Tsunami (2021)
Book Review: Creative Control
by
Emeka Aniago
SW
EA
Published: Nov 25, 2022
Book review of Michael L. Siciliano's Creative Control: The Ambivalence of Work in the Culture Industries (2021)
Book Review: Moral Economy at Work
by
Made Adityanandana
SW
MA
Published: Nov 25, 2022
Book review of Lale Yalçın-Heckmann's edited volume Moral Economy at Work: Ethnographic Investigations in Eurasia (2022)
Book Review: The Devil's Fruit
by
Lara Roeven
LR
SW
Published: Nov 25, 2022
Book review of Dvera I. Saxton's The Devil’s Fruit: Farmworkers, Health, and Environmental Justice (2021)
Book Review: The Voice of the Rural
by
Christa Núñez
SW
CN
Published: Nov 25, 2022
Book review of Alessandra Ciucci's The Voice of the Rural: Music, Poetry and Masculinity among Migrant Moroccan Men in Umbria (2022)
Book Review: Recovering Histories
by
Roderick Wijunamai
SW
RW
Published: Nov 01, 2022
Book review of Nicholas Bartlett's Recovering Histories: Life and Labor After Heroin in Reform-era China (2020)
Book Review: Anthropology, Film Industries, Modularity
by
Amitabh Vikram Dwivedi
JF
SW
AD
Published: Oct 21, 2022
Book review of Ramyar D. Rossoukh and Steven C. Caton's Anthropology, Film Industries, Modularity (2021)
Book Review: Corporate Women in Contemporary China
by
Hao Wang
HW
JF
SW
Published: Oct 20, 2022
Book review of Xinyan Peng's Corporate Women in Contemporary China: 'We've Always Worked' (2022)
Book Review: The Migrant's Paradox
by
Julius-Cezar MacQuarie
JM
JF
Published: Aug 04, 2022
Book review of Suzanne M. Hall's The Migrant's Paradox: Street Livelihoods and Marginal Citizenship in Britain (2021)
Book Review: Labor and Punishment
by
Guillermo Stefano Rosa Gómez
JF
GG
Published: Aug 04, 2022
Book review of Erin Hatton's edited collection Labor and Punishment: Work In and Out of Prison (2021)
Book Review: Beneath the China Boom
by
Ian Skoggard
JF
IS
Published: Aug 04, 2022
Book review of Julia Chuang's Beneath the China Boom: Labor, Citizenship, and the Making of a Rural Land Market (2020)
Book Review: Linguistic Ethnography of a Multilingual Call Center
by
Amitabh Vikram Dwivedi
AD
Published: Apr 18, 2022
A book review of Johanna Woydack's Linguistic Ethnography of a Multilingual Call Center: London Calling
Book Review: Worlds of Care
by
Neymat Chadha
NC
Published: Apr 14, 2022
A book review of Aaron J. Jackson's Worlds of Care: The Emotional Lives of Fathers Caring for Children with Disabilities
Book Review: Manufacturing Celebrity
by
Gehad Abaza
GA
Published: Apr 12, 2022
A book review of Vanessa Díaz's Manufacturing Celebrity: Latino Paparazzi and Women Reporters in Hollywood
Book Review: The Creative Underclass
by
Arthur Ivan Bravo
AB
Published: Mar 25, 2022
A book review of The Creative Underclass: Youth, Race, and the Gentrifying City by Tyler Denmead
Book Review: Tasting Qualities
by
Sarah G. Grant
SG
Published: Mar 20, 2022
A review of Sarah Besky's 2020 book Tasting Qualities: The Past and Future of Tea.
Book Review: Shifting Livelihoods
by
Brian Brazeal
BB
Published: Jan 05, 2022
A review of the 2020 book by Daniel Tubb, published by the University of Washington Press.
Book Review: Border Capitalism, Disrupted
by
Soumya Mishra
SM
Published: Jan 04, 2022
A review of the 2018 book by Stephen Campbell, published by Cornell University Press.
Book Review: Chiefs of the Plantation
by
Gustavo H. R. Santos
GS
Published: Dec 20, 2021
A review of the 2019 book by Lincoln Addison, published by McGill-Queen’s University Press.
Book Review: The Punishment Monopoly
by
Amanda J. Reinke
AR
Published: Dec 17, 2021
A review of the 2019 book by Pem Davidson Buck, published by Monthly Review Press.
Book Review: Sovereign Entrepreneurs
by
Georgia Rina
GR
Published: Dec 02, 2021
A review of the 2019 book by Courtney Lewis, published by the University of North Carolina Press.
Book Review: Jugaad Time
by
Juris Milestone
JM
Published: Nov 29, 2021
A review of the 2019 book by Amit S. Rai, published by Duke University Press.
Book Review: Beyond the Algorithm
by
Emanuela Guano
EG
Published: Oct 22, 2021
A review of the 2021 book edited by Deepa Das Acevedo and published by Cambridge University Press.
Book Review: Roses from Kenya
by
Hannah Elliott
HE
Published: Sep 20, 2021
A review of the 2019 book by Megan A. Styles, published by the University of Washington Press.
Book Review: Feeding the Crisis
by
Katherine Mott
KM
Published: Aug 20, 2021
A review of the 2019 book by Maggie Dickinson, published by the University of California Press.
Book Review: After the Gig
by
Julius-Cezar MacQuarie
JM
Published: Jun 03, 2021
A review of the 2020 book by Juliet Schor, published by University of California Press.
Book Review: Coerced
by
Pooja Satyogi
PS
Published: May 26, 2021
A review of the 2020 book by Erin Hatton, published by University of California Press.
Book Review: Cultivating Knowledge
by
Lauren Hayes
LH
Published: May 24, 2021
A review of the 2019 book by Andrew Flachs, published by University of Arizona Press.
Book Review: The Licit Life of Capitalism
by
Tanmoy Sharma
TS
Published: Apr 06, 2021
A review of the 2019 book by Hannah Appel, published by Duke University Press.
Book Review: Hustle and Gig
by
Emily Wilson
EW
Published: Mar 15, 2021
A review of the 2019 book by Alexandrea Ravenelle, published by the University of California Press.
Book Review: Brazilian Steel Town
by
Gera Iraci
GI
Published: Feb 25, 2021
A review of the 2019 book by Massimiliano Mollona, published by Berghahn Books.
Book Review: Waste and Wealth
by
Justin Lau
JL
Published: Feb 09, 2021
A review of the 2019 book by Minh T. N. Nguyen, published by Oxford University Press.
Book Review: The Archive of Loss
by
Saumya Pandey
SP
Published: Feb 02, 2021
A review of the 2019 book by Maura Finkelstein, published by Duke University Press.
