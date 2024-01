Executive Board

President: Lilly Irani (University of California, San Diego)

Past President: Sarah Besky (Cornell University)

Secretary: Alex Blanchette (Tufts University)

Treasurer: Marcel LaFlamme (Public Library of Science)

At-Large Representative: Waqas Butt (University of Toronto Scarborough)

Mentoring Coordinator: Jennifer Shaw (Thompson Rivers University)

Student Representatives: Pooja Nayak (University of Pennsylvania) and Ramsha Usman (University of California, Santa Barbara)

Anthropology of Work Review Editors: Tarini Bedi (University of Illinois Chicago) and Mythri Jegathesan (Santa Clara University)

Exertions Editor: Josh Fisher (Western Washington University)

Associate Editor for Book Reviews: Samuel Weeks (Thomas Jefferson University) and Hemangini Gupta (University of Edinburgh)

Online Community Cultivators: Atmaezer Hariara Simanjuntak (Northwestern University) and Lawrence Ramirez (University of California, Riverside)

Community Engaged Research Initiative: Lilly Irani (UC San Diego) and Rebecca Galemba (Denver University)

2024 AAA Program Chairs: Mauri Systo (University of Minnesota Morris) and Sydney Pullen (Mississippi State University)

Wolf Prize Committee: Amrita Kurian (U Penn) and Amrina Rosyada (Northwestern)

Book Prize Committee: Waqas Butt (U Toronto), Darren Byler (Simon Fraser University), and seeking a third volunteer!