Awards

The Society for the Anthropology of Work (SAW) Book Prize is awarded to single or coauthored monographs or edited collections published within the past three years. The criteria are the significance of the research, relevance for the anthropology of work, clarity and effectiveness of the presentation, and appeal to a wider audience in anthropology and beyond.

The Eric R. Wolf Prize recognizes graduate student research on the topic of the anthropology of work, broadly defined. The prize is awarded to the paper that best demonstrates an anthropological approach to the study of work in the tradition of political-economic scholarship modeled and encouraged by Eric Wolf.

The Conrad M. Arensberg Award recognizes outstanding contributions to the anthropology of work, from inside the discipline and beyond. Since 2002, it has been awarded in even-numbered years.

The Diana Forsythe Prize celebrates the best book or series of published articles in the spirit of Diana Forsythe’s feminist anthropological research on work, science, and/or technology, including biomedicine. The Prize is awarded by a committee consisting of one representative from SAW and two from the Committee on the Anthropology of Science, Technology, and Computing (CASTAC). It is supported by the General Anthropology Division (GAD) and Bern Shen.

