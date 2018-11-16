Anthropology of Work Review

The Anthropology of Work Review is an international forum for multidisciplinary research on work and labor in the broadest senses of those terms. As the peer-reviewed journal of the Society for the Anthropology of Work, a section of the American Anthropological Association, AWR's mission is to facilitate ethnographically informed discussions of work politics and practices, including struggles over the absence of work, as well as to promote dialogue around a plurality of emerging theoretical, epistemological, and methodological approaches. The journal invites submissions that concern all aspects of human and nonhuman labor, from inquiries into its structure and organization to novel propositions for rethinking its implications and emerging forms. AWR welcomes perspectives that challenge hegemonies of work, linked as they are to historical and contemporary forms of patriarchy, racism, fascism, and colonialism. The journal is especially committed to amplifying the scholarship of Black, Indigenous, and people of color (BIPOC), as well as perspectives that spring from feminist, queer, and other historically and currently marginalized positions. In the journal, we endeavor to create a space for constructive feedback, mentorship, mutual care, and solidarity in our peer review, editorial, and publication processes. AWR strives to center ethnographic approaches to labor that challenge entrenched ideas about the anthropological canon and that contribute to the project of rebuilding the field based on anti-colonial, anti-racist, and anti-patriarchal principles.

Editors

Editor – Mythri Jegathesan, Santa Clara University

Associate Editor – Tarini Bedi, University of Illinois Chicago

Managing Editor – Aaron Delgaty, University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill

Contact – [email protected]

