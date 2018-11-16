About the Society

The Society for the Anthropology of Work, a section of the American Anthropological Association, seeks to advance the study of work and to communicate that knowledge to the world. Established in 1980, the society today comprises more than 200 members. SAW publishes a peer-reviewed journal, the Anthropology of Work Review, and a short-form web publication, Exertions; confers awards for outstanding scholarship across the career cycle; and supports activist efforts to better the lives of workers and nonworkers alike.

SAW is proud to be a Supporting member of the Knowledge Futures Group, which empowers communities to control their publication workflow end-to-end with the PubPub platform.