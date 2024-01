Welcome

The Society for the Anthropology of Work (SAW) is a section of the American Anthropological Association (AAA). Our goal is to advance the study of work, in the broadest sense, and to communicate that knowledge to the world.

SAW is committed to centering the contributions of scholars of color and to advancing an antiracist, decolonial anthropology of work. Stay tuned for information about SAW’s activities in 2024.